Painters shut down Road Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 7:14pm
Demetrius Treadwell (2) had 23 points and 18 boards for Rain or Shine.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters pulled away in the final quarter and dealt the NLEX Road Warriors their third straight defeat, 113-101, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Friday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The game was tied at 84 at the end of the third quarter following a buzzer-beater by Gabe Norwood.

In the final canto, the Elasto Painters erupted.

Rain or Shine built a 15-point lead, 106-91, off a 22-7 run capped by a pair of free throws by Rey Nambatac.

The run was only broken by back-to-back 3-pointers by Don Trollano and Stokley Chaffee Jr. with 2:15 remaining, 106-97.

Rookie Keith Datu, however, broke the backs of the Road Warriors with a dagger trey on the other end for a 109-97 lead.

It was enough separation, as NLEX could not inch closer.

Demetrius Treadwell led the Elasto Painters with 23 points and 18 boards, to go with four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Beau Belga followed with 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench.

Chaffee led the Road Warriors with 32 points and eight boards.

With the win, the Elasto Painters have now won back-to-back games, holding a 2-5 win-loss slate.

The Road Warriors, meanwhile, dropped to a similar 2-5 record. They are still yet to win a game since Chaffee replaced Thomas Robinson as their reinforcement.

BASKETBALL

NLEX ROAD WARRIORS

PBA

RAIN OR SHINE ELASTO PAINTERS
