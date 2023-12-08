Total FC relishes experience in first shot at international title

Total FC team members in U-9, U-11 and U-13 at the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

MANILA, Philippines – Total FC may have fallen short on its bid to win its first ever international title, but it was all worth the experience playing the team’s first competition abroad as it will surely strengthen the players for future tournaments.

That is what Jeremy Tancangco thinks as he knows the players have the right mindset and character to improve on their game.

“They are more hungry as players. Losing in the finals was heartbreaking for all of us, especially them. But knowing these players, I’m pretty sure they’ll work harder to improve their game,” said Total football club chief benefactor and team manager Jeremy Tancangco.

“We’ll continue to provide for these young players the best possible tournament for them to excel. Also the best training to prepare them for the big stage, meaning when they turn professional players, which is not far because some of them are now being recruited by football clubs abroad,” he added.

The Under-13 team of Total FC made it all the way to the finals of the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 over the weekend at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the team sustained a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the host team Ascot FC, the same team Total FC defeated 3-0 in the preliminary round.

“There were some bad calls, but at the end of the day it was a loss… we lost in the finals. This experience will only make the players better,” said Tancangco, whose club also had entries in the U-9 amd U-11 divisions.

Total FC, mentored by African footballer Ousman Jeng, will see action this weekend in two tournaments, including the Aboitiz Regional Championship. Last month, the U-13 squad won the 23rd Aboitiz Cup, the Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) and the Vermosa Cup.

Tancangco said the trip wouldn’t be possible without the support from Pacific Paint Boysen Philippines Inc., San Miguel Corp., Coca Cola Beverages Philippines, JeorgiaMed Inc., The Junction At Carmelray, Honda Power Products Philippines. and Honda Inverter Generator.

He also mentioned the all-out support of the sports program from Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez, Calamba City Rep. Charisse Ann Hernandez, Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal and Vice Mayor Totie Lazaro, the Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Calamba, Mayor Cristeta Reyes of Malvar, Batangas), Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan (Mataas na Kahoy) and former Vice Mayor Cocoy Ramos (Balayan).