^

Sports

Total FC relishes experience in first shot at international title

Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 4:47pm
Total FC relishes experience in first shot at international title
Total FC team members in U-9, U-11 and U-13 at the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.
Total FC Photo

MANILA, Philippines – Total FC may have fallen short on its bid to win its first ever international title, but it was all worth the experience playing the team’s first competition abroad as it will surely strengthen the players for future tournaments.

That is what Jeremy Tancangco thinks as he knows the players have the right mindset and character to improve on their game.

“They are more hungry as players. Losing in the finals was heartbreaking for all of us, especially them. But knowing these players, I’m pretty sure they’ll work harder to improve their game,” said Total football club chief benefactor and team manager Jeremy Tancangco.

“We’ll continue to provide for these young players the best possible tournament for them to excel. Also the best training to prepare them for the big stage, meaning when they turn professional players, which is not far because some of them are now being recruited by football clubs abroad,” he added.

The Under-13 team of Total FC made it all the way to the finals of the Bangkok International Supercup 2023 over the weekend at the Thai FA’s National Training Centre in Nong Chok, Bangkok, Thailand.

However, the team sustained a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the host team Ascot FC, the same team Total FC defeated 3-0 in the preliminary round.

“There were some bad calls, but at the end of the day it was a loss… we lost in the finals. This experience will only make the players better,” said Tancangco, whose club also had entries in the U-9 amd U-11 divisions. 

Total FC, mentored by African footballer Ousman Jeng, will see action this weekend in two tournaments, including the Aboitiz Regional Championship. Last month, the U-13 squad won the 23rd Aboitiz Cup, the Philippine Youth Football League (YFL) and the Vermosa Cup.

Tancangco said the trip wouldn’t be possible without the support from Pacific Paint Boysen Philippines Inc., San Miguel Corp., Coca Cola Beverages Philippines, JeorgiaMed Inc., The Junction At Carmelray, Honda Power Products Philippines. and Honda Inverter Generator. 

He also mentioned the all-out support of the sports program from Laguna Gov. Ramil Hernandez, Calamba City Rep. Charisse Ann Hernandez, Calamba City Mayor Ross Rizal and Vice Mayor Totie Lazaro, the Sangguniang Panglungsod ng Calamba, Mayor Cristeta Reyes of Malvar, Batangas), Vice Mayor Jay Manalo Ilagan (Mataas na Kahoy) and former Vice Mayor Cocoy Ramos (Balayan).

vuukle comment

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers hang hat on humility

Archers hang hat on humility

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
De La Salle University men’s basketball head coach Topex Robinson never wavered in reminding his players to be humble...
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 18 hours ago
La Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao mum on overseas offers

Quiambao mum on overseas offers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao is going to Japan with no firm decision on his future as he takes a much-needed vacation first...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 23 hours ago
Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be se...
Sports
fbtw
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olivarez, Verdad on track for finals clash in Olivarez Cup netfest

Olivarez, Verdad on track for finals clash in Olivarez Cup netfest

8 hours ago
Top seed Eric Jed Olivarez and No. 4 Fritz Verdad stayed on track for another potential finals showdown as they trampled their...
Sports
fbtw
Khalil Rountree, Anthony Smith expected to deliver fireworks in Dec. 10 UFC card

Khalil Rountree, Anthony Smith expected to deliver fireworks in Dec. 10 UFC card

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
It is a battle between two strikers.
Sports
fbtw
Eagles No.1 seed hopes on line in Cowboys blockbuster

Eagles No.1 seed hopes on line in Cowboys blockbuster

8 hours ago
One of the NFL's most ferocious rivalries is poised for another bruising instalment on Sunday (Monday, Manila time) when the...
Sports
fbtw
Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo &nbsp;

Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo  

By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Creamline has long been hailed as the best Premier Volleyball League team.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with