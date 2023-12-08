2nd LTSA Invitational concludes with Japanese gymnasts on top

Participants are joined by (10th from left, back row) Atty. Sid Tayag, managing director of LTSA; guest of honor Sen. Cynthia Villar; and (12th from left, back row) Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – The Learn and Train Sports Academy (LTSA) ended a successful hosting of the 2nd LTSA Invitational at the SM Southmall Events Hall, which drew a stellar field of more than 250 participants from clubs all over the country and from Singapore and Japan.

Leading the list of podium winners Nippon Sports Science University's Mio Takahashi, who came in first in the FIG Senior Category, followed by Rina of Kubota of Shizuoka City High School Gymnastics Club and Maki Ote of Nippon Sports Science University.

The FIG Junior Category, on the other hand, was led by Sana Ishii of Nippon Sports Science University, and the second and third placers are LTSA’s Cielo Andrea Esliza and Llya Claryse Escoses, respectively.

The LTSA Invitational is the only competition in the Philippines that has two competition tracks, namely the Australian Levels Program competition and the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) competition, which uses the FIG Age group program and the FIG Code of Points. The FIG Age group program is the recommended program of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), while the FIG Code of Points is the standard used in the Olympics and all international competitions.

The LTSA Invitational is also the only club-run competition whose panel of judges included international FIG Brevet judges and national judges accredited by the FIG and by GAP.

“We are delighted with the huge turnout and in seeing the spirit of friendly competition among the participants. At LTSA, we hope to raise the standard of gymnastics in the country and, in turn, inspire more kids to take up the sport,” said Atty. Sid Tayag, managing director of LTSA.

LTSA in Don Bosco Street, Makati City boasts the only gymnastics club facility in Makati City with complete, state-of-the-art equipment and a coaching staff composed of former national team athletes or coaches. It has satellite branches in Manila Polo Club and Colegio de San Agustin and is set open a second fully equipped training facility in the first half of 2024.

For more information, contact LTSA at +639167471152 or email them at [email protected].