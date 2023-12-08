^

Sports

2nd LTSA Invitational concludes with Japanese gymnasts on top

Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 4:15pm
2nd LTSA Invitational concludes with Japanese gymnasts on top
Participants are joined by (10th from left, back row) Atty. Sid Tayag, managing director of LTSA; guest of honor Sen. Cynthia Villar; and (12th from left, back row) Cynthia Carrion, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

MANILA, Philippines – The Learn and Train Sports Academy (LTSA) ended a successful hosting of the 2nd LTSA Invitational at the SM Southmall Events Hall, which drew a stellar field of more than 250 participants from clubs all over the country and from Singapore and Japan.

Leading the list of podium winners Nippon Sports Science University's Mio Takahashi, who came in first in the FIG Senior Category, followed by Rina of Kubota of Shizuoka City High School Gymnastics Club and Maki Ote of Nippon Sports Science University.

The FIG Junior Category, on the other hand, was led by Sana Ishii of Nippon Sports Science University, and the second and third placers are LTSA’s Cielo Andrea Esliza and Llya Claryse Escoses, respectively.    

Leading the list of podium winners are Mio Takahashi of Nippon Sports Science University, who came in first in the FIG Senior Category, followed by Rina Kubota, Shizuoka City High School Gymnastics Club and Maki Ote, Nippon Sports Science University. They are joined by Atty. Sid Tayag, Managing Director of LTSA.

The LTSA Invitational is the only competition in the Philippines that has two competition tracks, namely the Australian Levels Program competition and the Fédération Internationale de Gymnastique (FIG) competition, which uses the FIG Age group program and the FIG Code of Points. The FIG Age group program is the recommended program of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines (GAP), while the FIG Code of Points is the standard used in the Olympics and all international competitions.

The LTSA Invitational is also the only club-run competition whose panel of judges included international FIG Brevet judges and national judges accredited by the FIG and by GAP.

“We are delighted with the huge turnout and in seeing the spirit of friendly competition among the participants. At LTSA, we hope to raise the standard of gymnastics in the country and, in turn, inspire more kids to take up the sport,” said Atty. Sid Tayag, managing director of LTSA.

LTSA in Don Bosco Street, Makati City boasts the only gymnastics club facility in Makati City with complete, state-of-the-art equipment and a coaching staff composed of former national team athletes or coaches. It has satellite branches in Manila Polo Club and Colegio de San Agustin and is set open a second fully equipped training facility in the first half of 2024.    

For more information, contact LTSA at +639167471152 or email them at [email protected].

vuukle comment

GYMNASTICS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Archers hang hat on humility

Archers hang hat on humility

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
De La Salle University men’s basketball head coach Topex Robinson never wavered in reminding his players to be humble...
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 17 hours ago
La Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Quiambao mum on overseas offers

Quiambao mum on overseas offers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao is going to Japan with no firm decision on his future as he takes a much-needed vacation first...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 22 hours ago
Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be se...
Sports
fbtw
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Before UAAP Season 86, several key players of the disbanded UST Growling Tigers team of UAAP Season 82 had already found success...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinos rise and fall in M5 Group Stages

Filipinos rise and fall in M5 Group Stages

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
It was a true homecoming for Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) players as Filipinos all over the world showcased the country's...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez, Verdad on track for finals clash in Olivarez Cup netfest

Olivarez, Verdad on track for finals clash in Olivarez Cup netfest

6 hours ago
Top seed Eric Jed Olivarez and No. 4 Fritz Verdad stayed on track for another potential finals showdown as they trampled their...
Sports
fbtw
Khalil Rountree, Anthony Smith expected to deliver fireworks in Dec. 10 UFC card

Khalil Rountree, Anthony Smith expected to deliver fireworks in Dec. 10 UFC card

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
It is a battle between two strikers.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with