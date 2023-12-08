^

Fueled by ex-UST teammates' success, La Salle's Nonoy finally gets taste of triumph

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 8, 2023 | 11:45am
Mark Nonoy can now confidently say as a fact that he is now a champion.
MANILA, Philippines -- Before UAAP Season 86, several key players of the disbanded UST Growling Tigers team of UAAP Season 82 had already found success in their collegiate careers.

Several players who left the Tigers' lair one by one due to the so-called Sorsogon Bubble right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, won championships with other teams.

Rhenz Abando won a title with the Letran Knights in the NCAA, while Brent Paraiso clinched three with the same team. CJ Cansino helped UP win a UAAP crown.

Mark Nonoy, who transferred to La Salle shortly after the controversy, was not able to taste the gold yet.

Nonoy, the league’s Rookie of the Year in Season 82, was down to his final season in the UAAP. Eventually, time was running out for him to finally get his hands on the coveted title.

On Wednesday, he finally did.

La Salle was able to beat Cansino and the Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in Game 3 of the Season 86 men's basketball finals.

The guard contributed a modest statline -- eight points, three rebounds and three steals in almost 21 minutes of play -- but it was much needed for a game that went down-the-wire.

The lefty guard bared that his former teammates' success motivated him to strive hard and finally get what he has been eyeing for.

“It is like, I am just the only one who has not taken home a championship yet. And, that is what gave me the courage to prove that I can also win it,” Nonoy told reporters after the win.

He admitted that he did not expect to reach the pinnacle of the UAAP, especially with him, and the team struggling early.

“I am really happy and really blessed. We did not expect to reach this because we struggled through the first round, especially me. I just reached the peak [of my performance] recently,” Nonoy said.

The Archers finished the first round with a 4-3 win-loss record. They did not lose an elimination round game the rest of the way, going on a nine-game winning streak.

They only lost again in Game 1 of the best-of-three finals, and by 30 points, 97-67.

The Taft-based cagers bounced back with a 22-point drubbing of the Maroons in Game 2, leading to the instant Game 3 classic.

While he went head-to-head with Cansino, his former high school teammate with the UST Tiger Cubs, Nonoy said the bond is still there.

“CJ is a good friend to me. Despite what happened before, we do not forget our bond.”

“I am very thankful to Coach Topex [Robinson] because he believes in me. He knows what kind of talent I have, and I am very happy to exit the La Salle community as a champion."

