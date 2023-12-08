Filipinos rise and fall in M5 Group Stages

From left: Filipino players Edward "Edward" Dapadap of Blacklist International, Angelo "Pheww" Arcangel of AP.Bren and Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol of ONIC Esports

MANILA, Philippines – It was a true homecoming for Mobile Legends Bang Bang (MLBB) players as Filipinos all over the world showcased the country's dominance of the game in the M5 World Championship Group Stages, with six of the eight teams advancing to the knockout stages having either a Filipino player or coach.

Blacklist International, the Philippine league runners-up, was the first to secure their knockout stage slot after sweeping Brazilian champions RRQ Akira, 2-0, and surviving wild card winner Team SMG, 1-2.

Philippine champion AP.Bren along with Indonesian titlist ONIC Esports, with Filipino jungler Kairi "Kairi" Rayosdelsol and Filipino coach Paul "Yeb" Miranda, saw undefeated runs in the group stages, defeating all their opponents in 2-0 sweeps to finish as top seeds in their respective groups.

Cambodia champion See You Soon, which has Filipino players Michael "MP the King" Endino and Clarense "Kousei" Camilo, took the second seed of Group A after strong outings against Saudi Arabia's Triple Esports and Brazil's Bigetron Sons but succumbed to ONIC Esports, 0-2.

Geek Fam ID, with Filipino players Allen "Baloyskie" Baloy and Mark "Markyyyyy" Capacio, saw a rocky start, suffering a 0-2 defeat against Malaysia champions HomeBois. But the team managed to bounce back and win their remaining matches to secure their slot in the knockouts, even finishing as top of Group D.

Meanwhile, the sole European representatives and MLBB Continental Championships, Deus Velt, led by Filipino coach Kenneth "Flysolo" Coloma with Filipino-Norwegian player Carl "Carvi" Tinio, became a crowd favorite with their explosive plays that booked them a knockout slot.

But even with a handful of Filipinos still in the M5 World Championship, a few still saw elimination as the group stages concluded.

Wild card winners Team SMG, with Filipino players Kenneth "Saxa" Fedelin and Deomark "Mikko" Tabangay along with Filipino coach Ren "Pao" Villanueva, saw an early elimination after facing back-to-back losses; while fellow Wildcard winner Team Lilgun, with Filipino coach Mitch "zMitch" Sato, saw a promising start with a 2-1 win against Team Flash. But the suffered back-to-back sweeps against Myanmar's Burmese Ghouls and local champions AP.Bren.

Filipino-Canadian ZIA and Filipino/American Chris "Mielow" Enobio of North American champions TheOhioBrothers also saw early elimination after suffering back-to-back losses but managed to end the group stages on a high note by winning their last match against Malaysian champions HomeBois. Filipino jungler Jaymark "Hadess" Lazaro of Singapore's Team Flash and Filipino coach Lyrick of Saudi Arabia's Triple Esports also failed to book their Knockout stage slot after just securing one win throughout the group stages.

The knockout stages will begin on Saturday, December 9.