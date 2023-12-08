^

Quiambao mum on overseas offers

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Quiambao mum on overseas offers
Kevin Quiambao.
MANILA, Philippines —  La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao is going to Japan with no firm decision on his future as he takes a much-needed vacation first after a stellar campaign in the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball tournament.

The versatile forward captured the Season MVP and Finals MVP awards in a marvelous feat as La Salle snapped a seven-year title drought with a 2-1 series win over University of the Philippines.

Quiambao, only a sophomore, highlighted his campaign with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in the Green Archers’ 73-69 Game 3 win over the Fighting Maroons before a record crowd of 25,192 fans on Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Asked if he’s coming back in Season 87 to help defend their throne, Quiambao was unsure.

“For now, magba-bakasyon kasi ako sa Japan. Bakasyon lang. Hindi ko pa alam,” said Quiambao, who’s set to leave on Dec. 15 for a much-needed break.

With a banner season also marked by an MVP citation and a championship in the PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup last summer, Quiambao said it’s about time to spend some moments with his family first.

“Focus muna ako kung ano nasa harap ko and then kailangan ko na bumawi sa pamilya ko dahil ‘yung buong season, gym at basketball lang ako. Bawi ako sa pamilya ko lalo sa mama ko na umuwi galing sa Japan (to watch the finals),” added Quiambao, who shunned questions if he has standing offers overseas.

Given his credentials also being the Rookie of the Year last season and Mythical Five member, Quiambao surely is luring massive international interests.

UAAP stalwarts in the past, like UP’s Carl Tamayo, FEU’s RJ Abarrientos and Ateneo’s SJ Belangel, opted not to finish their collegiate playing years by going professional overseas.

For Quiambao, entertaining such possibilities can wait as he looks to savor a sweet championship feat.

“I think bawal muna sabihin,” said Quiambao.

