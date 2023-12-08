Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline has long been hailed as the best Premier Volleyball League team.

It was in full, spectacular display yesterday in the Cool Smashers’ 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers at the PhilSports Arena that sent Creamline closer to another date with destiny.

Like two-headed dragons, Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos alternated in delivering the biggest blows and finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively, while skipper Alyssa Valdez summoned her old menacing self by scattering 12 hits, most of which came in the second set when they battled back from two set points.

Together, the troika powered the proud franchise to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three semis duel and on the cusp of claiming a slot in the PVL All-Filipino Conference finals.

Game Two is tomorrow while a decider, if necessary, is Tuesday – at the same Pasig venue.

Valdez, still the unchallenged face of Philippine volleyball, stressed how hard it would be to go for the jugular.

“It’s always harder to close out a series, definitely there’s pressure,” said Valdez. “Kung ngayon 100 percent pressure, tataas pa yun sa second game.”

And if Creamline makes it there, and everybody expects it will, it should add to its already permeating magnificence as it will book its 13th straight podium finish and 11th finals appearance since joining the league six years ago.

So far, no team has come close to replicating Creamline’s resplendence.