^

Sports

Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo  

Joey Villar - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2023 | 12:00am
Creamline takes head start vs Chery Tiggo Â 
Jema Galanza displays her power spiking.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Creamline has long been hailed as the best Premier Volleyball League team.

It was in full, spectacular display yesterday in the Cool Smashers’ 25-18, 27-25, 25-22 victory over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers at the PhilSports Arena that sent Creamline closer to another date with destiny.

Like two-headed dragons, Jema Galanza and Tots Carlos alternated in delivering the biggest blows and finished with 17 and 15 points, respectively, while skipper Alyssa Valdez summoned her old menacing self by scattering 12 hits, most of which came in the second set when they battled back from two set points.

Together, the troika powered the proud franchise to a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three semis duel and on the cusp of claiming a slot in the PVL All-Filipino Conference finals.

Game Two is tomorrow while a decider, if necessary, is Tuesday – at the same Pasig venue.

Valdez, still the unchallenged face of Philippine volleyball, stressed how hard it would be to go for the jugular.

“It’s always harder to close out a series, definitely there’s pressure,” said Valdez. “Kung ngayon 100 percent pressure, tataas pa yun sa second game.”

And if Creamline makes it there, and everybody expects it will, it should add to its already permeating magnificence as it will book its 13th straight podium finish and 11th finals appearance since joining the league six years ago.

So far, no team has come close to replicating Creamline’s resplendence.

vuukle comment

CREAMLINE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle's Nelle not expecting to nail perfect ending to college career

La Salle's Nelle not expecting to nail perfect ending to college career

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
It’s the perfect storybook ending for Evan Nelle’s collegiate career as he ends up a champion with the DLSU Green...
Sports
fbtw
Now-champion coach Topex bares self-doubt after Archers lopsidedly lost Game 1

Now-champion coach Topex bares self-doubt after Archers lopsidedly lost Game 1

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
La Salle head coach Topex Robinson joined an elite company on Wednesday, as he now counts himself among the first-year coaches...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbreaking finals loss should fuel Maroons, says coach

Heartbreaking finals loss should fuel Maroons, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
A painful loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals should be a motivation for the UP Fighting Maroons next season, head coach Goldwin...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses champs again after 17 years

Tigresses champs again after 17 years

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
There’s a new ruler in the UAAP basketball queendom.
Sports
fbtw
Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
Despite their heartbreaking loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals, the UP Fighting Maroons will be fine in succeeding tournaments,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Philippine showing in world sambo lauded

1 hour ago
The International Sambo Federation congratulated the Philippine Olympic Committee for the successful Philippine campaign in the world championships in Armenia where Sydney Sy clinched a bronze medal.
Sports
fbtw

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Sportung chaneLa Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldn’t have won the UAAP men’s basketball championship without his core staff.
Sports
fbtw
Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

Bona fide Lasallista: UAAP champion Topex Robinson embraces freshly grown Taft roots

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
Being a “La Sallian” is more than just coaching a La Salle squad in any sport. For Topex Robinson, being a Green...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be se...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with