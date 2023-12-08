Eastridge, Southwoods slice Januarius’ lead

Starting at the back side of Baguio Country Club, Terence Joseph Macatangay had a string of three birdies from Nos. 15 to 17 to finish with a team-high 32 points. Jet Mathay got four straight pars coming home for a 31 and was backed by Kirby Lachica (29) and Ayon Sanchez (27) for 119 and 250 total.

BAGUIO, Philippines —Januarius Private Equity-1 saw its overnight lead sliced to six by a resurgent Eastridge-1 even as defending champion Manila Southwoods-1 put up impressive numbers to get back into contention midway through the Fil-Championship action in the 73rd Januarius Fil Am Golf Invitational here yesterday.

Starting at the back side of Baguio Country Club, Terence Joseph Macatangay had a string of three birdies from Nos. 15 to 17 to finish with a team-high 32 points. Jet Mathay got four straight pars coming home for a 31 and was backed by Kirby Lachica (29) and Ayon Sanchez (27) for 119 and 250 total.

Eastridge-1 turned in a brilliant 128 with Ronel Tagaan (35), Alexander Bisera (34) and Edison Tabalin (33) leading the way. John Michael Uy added 26 for the Binangonan-based squad’s 244.

Ryan Monsalve and Lanz Uy paced with 33 each while Shinichi Suzuki and Aidric Chan made 30 and 29, respectively, for Manila Southwoods-1 for 125 and 243.

Over at Camp John Hay, Eastridge-2 extended its advantage to 29 points, a very good cushion heading to the last two rounds at BCC starting tomorrow.

Jhondie Quibol torched the par-69 layout with five birdies against one bogey for a whopping 40. Zeus Sara was equally superb with a 39. Other scorers for Eastridge-2 (146-281) were Lloyd Labrador (35) and Demetrio Sanchez (32). Richard Joson’s 30 did not count in the five-to-play, four-to-count format.