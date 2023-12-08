^

Sports

Adjustments highlight Topex’ mastery

SPORTING CHANCE - Joaquin M. Henson - The Philippine Star
December 8, 2023 | 12:00am

Sportung chaneLa Salle coach Topex Robinson will be the first to admit that the Archers couldnt have won the UAAP mens basketball championship without his core staff. Assistants Caloy Garcia, Gian Nazario, Mon Jose, Oliver Bunyi and JB Sison werent just stand-ins or props. They were active participants in the coaching process from scouting to viewing to game-planning to communicating with the players on how to execute on both ends.

Garcia is Rain or Shine coach Yeng Guiaos chief assistant in the PBA and Jose is Magnolia coach Chito Victoleros defensive coach, also in the PBA. Nazario has deep roots in La Salle like Garcia, Bunyi and Jose. Nazario is also an assistant coach at De La Salle Zobel in the UAAP juniors. Garcia studied at St. Benilde where he also coached while Bunyi and Jose suited up for the Archers. Sison is a San Beda Hall of Famer whose ability to work with youth players is well-known. One of his San Beda players was Evan Nelle with whom he was reunited at La Salle. Robinsons strength and conditioning coaches are Migs Aytona and Gelo Vito who also went to La Salle.

In Game 1 of the Finals, UP trounced La Salle, 97-67. The Archers were totally outplayed and never had a chance. The Maroons designated small defenders on Kevin Quiambao who had difficulty extricating and whose tendency to pull the ball on the floor before attacking was exploited. UP played with a high level of physicality that clearly disrupted the Archersflow. The Maroons forced 18 miscues and scored more turnover points, 24-2. La Salle was coming off a nine-game win streak so it could be the Archers felt they were invincible. UP delivered a lesson that shocked La Salle back to its senses. The Maroons pounced on La Salles zone and scored nine triples. Malick Diouf presided in UPs domination of the boards with 15 of 55 rebounds, 10 more than La Salle. The Archers were slow to battle for 50-50 balls and looked like lost sheep on the court. UP collected more steals, 12-4.

Robinson made key adjustments in Game 2, going man-to-man, blitzing the pick-and-roll, closing out hard on shooters and influencing facilitators into attacking one-on-one instead of patiently looking for passing lanes. From scoring nine triples in Game 1, UP was down to two connections in Game 2. UP shot 29 percent from the field and was shackled. La Salle won, 82-60, despite Quiambao scoring a season-low nine points and Nelle shooting 16.7 percent. The Archers had more rebounds, 58-46 and assists, 21-8. Most importantly, they controlled the pace and slowed down the tempo. UP got off 13 transition points while La Salle had none but the Maroons lost rhythm in the halfcourt. The Archers gave up 24 free throws, a gamble that reflected their stand to match UPs physicality.

In Game 3, La Salle stuck to defense as its formula of success and limited UP to only a single triple for a 5.9 percentage beyond the arc. Down the stretch, UP lost its poise. Diouf missed a wide open layup and Francis Lopez threw a pass way beyond the imports reach to go out of bounds. For close to five minutes, UP went scoreless. La Salle leaned on Quiambao and Nelle to finish off the Maroons in a late surge. Once more, it was teamwork that sealed the win, offensively with 21 assists and defensively by holding UP to 11 points in the fourth quarter. Dioufs rolls to the basket were blocked by a third active help defender off a trap on the pick. Robinsons deep rotation put fresh legs on UPs guards to push them on the brink. A sidelight matchup was Josh David against JD Cagulangan who were La Salle Greenhills teammates through high school.

David, JC Macalalad and Raven Cortez are homegrown La Salle players and the school takes pride in providing a platform for their own like the coaches. Graduating from La Salle are Mark Nonoy, Ef Escandor, Nelle, Joaqui Manuel and Ben Phillips. It was Robinsons first championship in the collegiate ranks as a first-year La Salle coach and the feat is a remarkable testament to how a man driven to excellence took on the task of bringing the Archers back to the top against tough odds.

