^

Sports

La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 6:55pm
La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move
Kevin Quiambao - UAAP Season 85 Rookie of the Year, UAAP Season 86 Season MVP, Finals MVP and champion.
Philstar.com / Martin Ramos

MANILA, Philippines -- Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be seen.

Fresh off a championship and a Finals MVP award, Quiambao, who led the Green Archers to a 73-69 victory over the UP Fighting Maroons Wednesday, said that he will be mulling his next career move soon.

But he will be resting for a bit.

“I will just focus on what’s in front of me for now,” Quiambao told reporters after the winner-take-all Game 3.

The do-it-all forward said he will be going on a vacation to Japan next week.

“Just a vacation,” he added, as he stressed that he is still unsure of his next move.

“I need to be there for my family because the whole season, I just went to gym and played basketball. So, I will just be there for them, especially since my mother went home from Japan.”

Pressed if he already has standing offers, the 22-year-old declined to answer.

“I think for now, I will just rest. And then, these next few weeks, you will know what is the future,” he added.

Quiambao finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, the last of which was a huge chasedown on Gerry Abadiano with less than a minute remaining., nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

The final block of Quiambao came with less than a minute remaining, as Fighting Maroon Gerry Abadiano tried to cut the three-point lead of La Salle.

The first local UAAP season MVP since Kiefer Ravena, Quiambao averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the finals.

He struggled mightily in both games one and two of the finals, combining for just 20 points in the first two games, but left it all on the court, coming off the bench, in Game 3.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle's Nelle not expecting to nail perfect ending to college career

La Salle's Nelle not expecting to nail perfect ending to college career

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
It’s the perfect storybook ending for Evan Nelle’s collegiate career as he ends up a champion with the DLSU Green...
Sports
fbtw
Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

Outgoing Maroons Cansino, Diouf upbeat on UP future

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
Despite their heartbreaking loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals, the UP Fighting Maroons will be fine in succeeding tournaments,...
Sports
fbtw
Heartbreaking finals loss should fuel Maroons, says coach

Heartbreaking finals loss should fuel Maroons, says coach

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
A painful loss in the UAAP Season 86 finals should be a motivation for the UP Fighting Maroons next season, head coach Goldwin...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses champs again after 17 years

Tigresses champs again after 17 years

By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
There’s a new ruler in the UAAP basketball queendom.
Sports
fbtw
Now-champion coach Topex bares self-doubt after Archers lopsidedly lost Game 1

Now-champion coach Topex bares self-doubt after Archers lopsidedly lost Game 1

By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
La Salle head coach Topex Robinson joined an elite company on Wednesday, as he now counts himself among the first-year coaches...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
NBA tournament hits jackpot as Vegas awaits final four

NBA tournament hits jackpot as Vegas awaits final four

7 hours ago
The NBA's inaugural in-season tournament nears its climax in Las Vegas on Thursday with the world of basketball in near-unanimous...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-King Archer hails the incumbent: Jeron Teng all praises for Kevin Quiambao after banner UAAP season

Ex-King Archer hails the incumbent: Jeron Teng all praises for Kevin Quiambao after banner UAAP season

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 7 hours ago
Commendations were aplenty, from one Finals Most Valuable Player to another.
Sports
fbtw
LeBron slams 'ridiculous' US gun laws after Vegas shooting

LeBron slams 'ridiculous' US gun laws after Vegas shooting

8 hours ago
LeBron James called for tougher US gun laws on Wednesday after a shooting at a Las Vegas college campus left three people...
Sports
fbtw
Hotshots blow out struggling Bossing

Hotshots blow out struggling Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshots showcased its tip-top defense in the final quarter and sent the Blackwater Bossing crashing to their...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with