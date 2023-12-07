La Salle's Quiambao to rest first before deciding on next career move

MANILA, Philippines -- Whether UAAP Season 86 Finals MVP Kevin Quiambao stays for another year with the La Salle Green Archers remains to be seen.

Fresh off a championship and a Finals MVP award, Quiambao, who led the Green Archers to a 73-69 victory over the UP Fighting Maroons Wednesday, said that he will be mulling his next career move soon.

But he will be resting for a bit.

“I will just focus on what’s in front of me for now,” Quiambao told reporters after the winner-take-all Game 3.

The do-it-all forward said he will be going on a vacation to Japan next week.

“Just a vacation,” he added, as he stressed that he is still unsure of his next move.

“I need to be there for my family because the whole season, I just went to gym and played basketball. So, I will just be there for them, especially since my mother went home from Japan.”

Pressed if he already has standing offers, the 22-year-old declined to answer.

“I think for now, I will just rest. And then, these next few weeks, you will know what is the future,” he added.

Quiambao finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, the last of which was a huge chasedown on Gerry Abadiano with less than a minute remaining.

The first local UAAP season MVP since Kiefer Ravena, Quiambao averaged 14.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game in the finals.

He struggled mightily in both games one and two of the finals, combining for just 20 points in the first two games, but left it all on the court, coming off the bench, in Game 3.