Abando, Anyang trounce TNT in EASL

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 7, 2023 | 2:45pm
Rhenz Abando (12) had 13 points against the TNT Tropang Giga.
East Asia Super League

MANILA, Philippines -- Rhenz Abando and the Anyang Kung Kwan Jang Red Boosters dealt the TNT Tropang Giga their fourth straight defeat in the East Asia Super League (EASL) with a 105-97 drubbing at the Anyang Gymnasium Wednesday.

Abando, a member of the Gilas Pilipinas team who competed in the FIBA World Cup earlier this year, scored 13 points in the game to help Anyang remain undefeated in two EASL contests.

Big games from Quincy Miller, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Calvin Oftana could not tow TNT to the victory.

After the two teams traded leads early in the game, Anyang started to pull away in the second quarter as the Red Boosters took a 14-point lead, 58-44, at the half as Hyogeun Jeong and Hollis-Jefferson traded jumpers.

Miller hit a deuce in the third quarter to cut the lead to five, 59-64, but the Korean team ended the quarter with a 21-8 run to grab an 80-67 lead heading into the final frame.

TNT tried to inch closer with big shots by Miller, but it was not enough as Jihoon Park, Abando and Kyungwon Kim kept the Tropang Giga at bay.

A split from the line by Park iced the game, as a 3-pointer by Mike Tolomia that would have cut the lead to just five missed with 16 seconds left.

Choi Seong Won led Anyang with 24 points. Darryl Monroe followed with 21 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Miller, Hollis-Jefferson and Oftana combined for 89 of TNT’s 97 points.

Other than the three, Glenn Khobuntin and Kib Montalbo were the only ones who scored for TNT with four points apiece.

Miller, who the EASL said will join the Japanese B.League team Toyama Grouses next, scored a team-high 35 points and added nine assists.

BASKETBALL

EAST ASIA SUPER LEAGUE

RHENZ ABANDO

TNT TROPANG GIGA
Philstar
x
