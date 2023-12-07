Hotshots blow out struggling Bossing

Paul Lee had 19 points, six rebounds and four rebounds for Magnolia.

MANILA, Philippines -- The Magnolia Hotshots showcased its tip-top defense in the final quarter and sent the Blackwater Bossing crashing to their sixth straight loss, 105-84, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Wednesday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Magnolia led by five at the end of the third quarter, 65-70, following a late layup by Ian Sangalang.

The Hotshots then erupted for an 18-2 run in the final quarter, capped by a stepback jumper by Joseph Eriobu, as the lead grew to 88-67 at the 6:15 mark of the quarter.

During that stretch, Blackwater committed five turnovers and missed six shots.

It was enough separation for the undefeated Magnolia as they breezed through to the finish line.

The closest Blackwater got to was 15, 73-88, following back-to-back three pointers by MIke Ayonayon.

Six straight points by the Hotshots capped by a three pointer by Tyler Bey plunged the dagger to the Bossing’s hearts.

Bey led Magnolia with a 26 point-22 rebound performance.

Paul Lee followed suit with 19 points, six rebounds and four rebounds.

Rookie Christian David and Ayonayon had 15 apiece for the Bossing, which had a forgettable performance from import Chris Ortiz.

Ortiz finished with eight points, eight assists, four rebounds and three steals on 3-of-13 shooting.

Magnolia is now holding a 6-0 win-loss slate, while Blackwater dropped to 1-6.