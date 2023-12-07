^

PVL semis kickoff: Creamline vs Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho vs Cignal

The Philippine Star
December 7, 2023 | 12:00am
PVL semis kickoff: Creamline vs Chery Tiggo, Choco Mucho vs Cignal
Creamline, coming off a remarkable 11-game sweep, faces Chery Tiggo at 4 p.m. while Choco Mucho, with a stirring 10-game run, squares off with Cignal at 6 p.m. in the opener of a pair of best-of-three semifinals series in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig today.
MANILA, Philippines — Forget about the numbers, it’s all about the confidence and momentum gained from remarkable streaks in the eliminations.

Creamline, coming off a remarkable 11-game sweep, faces Chery Tiggo at 4 p.m. while Choco Mucho, with a stirring 10-game run, squares off with Cignal at 6 p.m. in the opener of a pair of best-of-three semifinals series in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Philsports Arena in Pasig today.

Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses highlights the goal to exceed their performance in the elims while focusing on hard work.

“Yung goal is mas mataas pa sa eliminations. But we need to work hard,” said Meneses, who expects Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao to crank up their respective games as they try to extend their unbeaten run.

He also rested skipper Alyssa Valdez against the Galeries Highrisers last Tuesday for optimal performance in the Final Four.

