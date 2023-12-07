^

Tigresses champs again after 17 years

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 7, 2023 | 12:00am
Tigresses champs again after 17 years
The UST Growling Tigresses celebrate after winning the UAAP women’s crown at the expense of seven-time defending champs NU Lady Bulldogs yesterday.
MANILA, Philippines — There’s a new ruler in the UAAP basketball queendom.

In epic fashion, University of Santo Tomas toppled the great dynasty of National U by carving out a pulsating 71-69 comeback triumph in the winner-take-all Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball finals yesterday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Growling Tigresses erased a 15-point deficit late in the third quarter highlighted by the title-clinching 13-2 closeout in the last four minutes as they dethroned the Lady Bulldogs after their unprecedented, unchallenged seven-year reign.

Finals MVP Tantoy Ferrer was unstoppable in the fourth quarter and ignited the comeback, Kent Pastrana scored the game-tying basket while Nikki Villasin sprinted to a wide-open game-winner in transition as Santo Tomas brought back the crown in España after 17 long years.

“I’m really lost for words. I’m happy for the girls. Sila ang gumawa nito. We’re down big but sabi ko lang sa kanila, don’t give up. Stick together at unti-untiin natin,” mentor Haydee Ong, in tears, said.

“NU gave us a lot of chances para makahabol kami. We made good stops at the last minute and that spelled the difference. ‘Yung puso ng players ko. Kahit down sila, hindi sila bumigay.”

Santo Tomas ascended to the UAAP women’s throne for the first time since 2006 for a league-best 12th title, breaking a tie with Far Eastern U (11).

