Archers outlast Maroons, ascend back to UAAP basketball throne

MANILA, Philippines – The UAAP men's basketball crown is now back in Taft.

In front of a crowd of 25,192, the La Salle Green Archers regained the men's basketball championship at the expense of the UP Fighting Maroons, 73-69, in Game 3 of the Season 86 finals Wednesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It is their first title since UAAP Season 79.

UP led by eight, 65-58, with a layup by Harold Alarcon.

La Salle then clamped up on defense and went on a 12-2 run to take a 70-67 lead with 4:12 remaining, following a pair of free throws by Kevin Quiambao.

The Maroons just could find the basket, going on a scoring drought.

After a miss by La Salle with more than a minute remaining, Francis Lopez rebounded the ball and got off to the races.

Lopez tried to pass the ball to Malick Diouf on the other end, but his pass was too high for the costly turnover with a minute remaining.

After Nelle badly missed a jumper on the other end, Gerry Abadiano tried to cut the lead with a transition layup.

However, Quiambao challenged the basket and completed a chase-down block, and the ball went off the Fighting Maroon.

UP stole the ball with mere seconds remaining.

Harold Alarcon received the ball from CJ Cansino, and pulled up from way beyond with about 10 seconds remaining.

His attempt only hit the back of the rim, and the ball went off the hands of Lopez, who tried to grab the rebound.

On the other end, Nelle made the inbound pass, but Abadiano jumped the lane and stole the ball. As Abadiano was going out, he passed the ball, but Quiambao stole the rock once again.

A miss-and-make from the line by Quiambao with 5.4 seconds remaining iced the game, 71-67.

A putback by Lopez cut the lead to two, 69-71, with 2.2 ticks left.

Quiambao was fouled once again and made both free throws, setting the final score as the Achers marched on to the throne.

The reigning Most Valuable Player led La Salle with 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Nelle, who appeared to struggle the whole game, still put up decent numbers with 12 points, six rebounds, seven assists, two steals and a block for the Archers.

Diouf paced the Fighting Maroons with 21 points and 14 boards, as well as two assists, two steals and a block.

Lopez followed suit with 12 markers, nine boards, three assists, four steals and three blocks.