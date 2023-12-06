Jois erupts for 39 points as NorthPort adds to Converge's woes

Venky Jois (55) erupted for 39 points and 21 rebounds for NorthPort.

MANILA, Philippines -- Venky Jois led NorthPort to back-to-back wins as the Batang Pier dealt the Converge FiberXers their sixth straight defeat, 111-95, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Wednesday.

Jois stuffed the statsheet for NorthPort, finishing with 39 points, 21 rebounds and six assists.

Converge, which was fielding a new import in Jamil Wilson, started the game hot, jumping to an early eight-point lead.

However, that was erased as NorthPort tied the game at 27 after the first quarter.

The Batang Pier then left Converge in the rearview mirror.

Converge cut a 14-point lead to just eight, 101-93, following a stepback jumper by JL delos Santos with 3:18 remaining in the game.

NorthPort then scored eight straight points capped by a pair of free throws by Fran Yu with 32 seconds remaining to grab a 111-93 lead.

A couple of free throws by Wilson set the final score.

Following Jois in the scoring department was Arvin Tolentino, who finished with 18 points and three rebounds.

In his PBA debut, Wilson had 30 points and 13 boards.

"Our objective is to outwork Converge, so at least, as a team, we were able to do that," Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan said.

NorthPort is now holding a 4-2 win-loss slate.