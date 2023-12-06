^

Sports

Jois erupts for 39 points as NorthPort adds to Converge's woes

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 8:02pm
Jois erupts for 39 points as NorthPort adds to Converge's woes
Venky Jois (55) erupted for 39 points and 21 rebounds for NorthPort.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- Venky Jois led NorthPort to back-to-back wins as the Batang Pier dealt the Converge FiberXers their sixth straight defeat, 111-95, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City Wednesday.

Jois stuffed the statsheet for NorthPort, finishing with 39 points, 21 rebounds and six assists.

Converge, which was fielding a new import in Jamil Wilson, started the game hot, jumping to an early eight-point lead.

However, that was erased as NorthPort tied the game at 27 after the first quarter.

The Batang Pier then left Converge in the rearview mirror.

Converge cut a 14-point lead to just eight, 101-93, following a stepback jumper by JL delos Santos with 3:18 remaining in the game.

NorthPort then scored eight straight points capped by a pair of free throws by Fran Yu with 32 seconds remaining to grab a 111-93 lead.

A couple of free throws by Wilson set the final score.

Following Jois in the scoring department was Arvin Tolentino, who finished with 18 points and three rebounds.

In his PBA debut, Wilson had 30 points and 13 boards.

"Our objective is to outwork Converge, so at least, as a team, we were able to do that," Batang Pier head coach Bonnie Tan said.

NorthPort is now holding a 4-2 win-loss slate.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CONVERGE

NORTHPORT BATANG PIER

PBA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Date with destiny

By Joaquin M. Henson | 20 hours ago
It’s do-or-die in the UAAP men’s basketball Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today with No. 1 UP and No. 2 La Salle destined to dispute the crown in a showdown for supremacy.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

1 day ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's first career triple-double, beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have tapped former Los Angeles Clipper Jamil Wilson as its new import, following a nightmarish start...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Evan Nelle, a more physical Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals awaits the La Salle Green...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
De La Salle University's Virdis Arcus dominated the first Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC), completing a two-day...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
James and Lakers down Suns while Bucks romp past Knicks

James and Lakers down Suns while Bucks romp past Knicks

5 hours ago
LeBron James scored 31 points as the Los Angeles Lakers won a thrilling duel with the Phoenix Suns 106-103 on Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Tigresses end Lady Bulldogs dynasty, escape with UAAP hoops crown

Tigresses end Lady Bulldogs dynasty, escape with UAAP hoops crown

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 6 hours ago
The UST Growling Tigresses completed a 15-point comeback and ended the dynastic reign of the Lady Bulldogs, 71-69, to clinch...
Sports
fbtw
Guce closes in on LPGA card; del Rosario stays in hunt

Guce closes in on LPGA card; del Rosario stays in hunt

By Jan Veran | 7 hours ago
Clariss Guce overcame a frontside struggle by dominating the last two par-5s of Crossings as she rescued a 71 for joint 35th...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: &lsquo;Attitude&rsquo;, &lsquo;positive energy&rsquo; define my life journey

PGA Tour Player Blog: ‘Attitude’, ‘positive energy’ define my life journey

By Camilo Villegas | 7 hours ago
Colombian Camilo Villegas broke a nine-year title drought in Bermuda recently and shares in this blog his life’s journey,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with