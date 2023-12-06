^

Sports

Tigresses end Lady Bulldogs dynasty, escape with UAAP hoops crown

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 2:42pm
Tigresses end Lady Bulldogs dynasty, escape with UAAP hoops crown
Nikki Villasin's heroics ended the NU Lady Bulldogs' dynasty.
UAAP Media Bureau

(Updated: 2:55 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines -- All good things must come to an end.

And, on Wednesday afternoon, the National University Lady Bulldogs' seven straight championship run came to a screeching halt.

The UST Growling Tigresses completed a 15-point comeback and ended the dynastic reign of the Lady Bulldogs, 71-69, to clinch the UAAP Season 86 women's hoops title Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It is UST's first championship since UAAP Season 69. 

With the game tied at 69, Tigress Nikki Villasin hit the game-winning transition layup with 11.8 seconds remaining.

And with NU trying to put up a shot, Kristine Cayabyab missed an off-balanced attempt as time expired.

With NU leading by 14, 61-47, at the start of the fourth quarter, UST employed a full-court press that seemingly took the air out of NU.

UST cut the lead to just a single possession following a 6-0 run capped by three free throws by Tantoy Ferrer, 67-64, with 3:23 remaining.

After Angel Surada broke the run, a 3-pointer by Ferrer turned it to a two-point game, 67-69.

A Brigette Santos layup with less than a minute remaining would have tied the game, but missed as she was supposedly hit on the attempt by Angel Surada.

On the other end, Camille Clarin, who was struggling the whole game, turned the ball over, leaving a window open for UST with 34.6 seconds remaining.

A Kent Pastrana floater with 26 seconds remaining tied the game at 69, setting up the stage for the cardiac finish. 

The game was tight in the first half, with UST tying the game at 32 after a 3-pointer by Rachelle Ambos.

But NU ended the second quarter with 12 unanswered points with a combination of jumpers and free throws.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the first half with 16 free throws, with NU making 15 of them.

UST had only two attempts for the whole half.

The Tigresses were led by Ferrer, who finished the game with 19 points, 14 rebounds, two assist and a steal. Pastrana added 16 points.

After a two-point outing in Game 2, Kristine Cayabyab left everything on the court, scoring 18 points and hauled down four boards for the Lady Bulldogs.

Princess Fabruada followed suit with 13 points and four rebounds.

It was a much-needed scoring outburst for NU, as Clarin struggled the whole game.

The Lady Bulldogs' captain settled for just two points on 0-of-11 field goal shooting.

Ferrer was named the Finals MVP, with averages of 15.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. 

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

NU LADY BULLDOGS

UAAP

UST TIGRESSES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Date with destiny

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s do-or-die in the UAAP men’s basketball Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today with No. 1 UP and No. 2 La Salle destined to dispute the crown in a showdown for supremacy.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

22 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's first career triple-double, beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have tapped former Los Angeles Clipper Jamil Wilson as its new import, following a nightmarish start...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Evan Nelle, a more physical Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals awaits the La Salle Green...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
De La Salle University's Virdis Arcus dominated the first Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC), completing a two-day...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jinggoy Estrada-coached San Juan destroys RCP Shawarma Shack by 64 points in PSL

Jinggoy Estrada-coached San Juan destroys RCP Shawarma Shack by 64 points in PSL

4 hours ago
With coaching senator Jinggoy Estrada calling the shots, San Juan asserted its dominance over RCP Shawarma Shack, 121-57,...
Sports
fbtw
Magsayo moves up to super featherweight

Magsayo moves up to super featherweight

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo will try to have a triumphant debut in the super featherweight division (130 pounds), as he faces...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs eye 'new story', enter unfamiliar territory with rubber match vs Tigresses for crown

Lady Bulldogs eye 'new story', enter unfamiliar territory with rubber match vs Tigresses for crown

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs have faced more adversity than they would’ve liked, in their journey to their...
Sports
fbtw
Messi named Time's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time's 'Athlete of the Year'

8 hours ago
Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" for 2023 after a trailblazing season marked by an eighth...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with