Tigresses end Lady Bulldogs dynasty, escape with UAAP hoops crown

(Updated: 2:55 p.m.) MANILA, Philippines -- All good things must come to an end.

And, on Wednesday afternoon, the National University Lady Bulldogs' seven straight championship run came to a screeching halt.

The UST Growling Tigresses completed a 15-point comeback and ended the dynastic reign of the Lady Bulldogs, 71-69, to clinch the UAAP Season 86 women's hoops title Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

It is UST's first championship since UAAP Season 69.

With the game tied at 69, Tigress Nikki Villasin hit the game-winning transition layup with 11.8 seconds remaining.

And with NU trying to put up a shot, Kristine Cayabyab missed an off-balanced attempt as time expired.

With NU leading by 14, 61-47, at the start of the fourth quarter, UST employed a full-court press that seemingly took the air out of NU.

UST cut the lead to just a single possession following a 6-0 run capped by three free throws by Tantoy Ferrer, 67-64, with 3:23 remaining.

After Angel Surada broke the run, a 3-pointer by Ferrer turned it to a two-point game, 67-69.

A Brigette Santos layup with less than a minute remaining would have tied the game, but missed as she was supposedly hit on the attempt by Angel Surada.

On the other end, Camille Clarin, who was struggling the whole game, turned the ball over, leaving a window open for UST with 34.6 seconds remaining.

A Kent Pastrana floater with 26 seconds remaining tied the game at 69, setting up the stage for the cardiac finish.

The game was tight in the first half, with UST tying the game at 32 after a 3-pointer by Rachelle Ambos.

But NU ended the second quarter with 12 unanswered points with a combination of jumpers and free throws.

The Lady Bulldogs ended the first half with 16 free throws, with NU making 15 of them.

UST had only two attempts for the whole half.

The Tigresses were led by Ferrer, who finished the game with 19 points, 14 rebounds, two assist and a steal. Pastrana added 16 points.

After a two-point outing in Game 2, Kristine Cayabyab left everything on the court, scoring 18 points and hauled down four boards for the Lady Bulldogs.

Princess Fabruada followed suit with 13 points and four rebounds.

It was a much-needed scoring outburst for NU, as Clarin struggled the whole game.

The Lady Bulldogs' captain settled for just two points on 0-of-11 field goal shooting.

Ferrer was named the Finals MVP, with averages of 15.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game.