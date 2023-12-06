^

Sports

Perkins fuels Phoenix’s rise, wins weekly PBA Player citation

Philstar.com
December 6, 2023 | 1:05pm
Perkins fuels Phoenixâ��s rise, wins weekly PBA Player citation
Jason Perkins
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines – Jason Perkins is one of the major reasons behind the surprising rise of Phoenix in the PBA Commissioner's Cup.

The former Rookie of the Year produced big numbers for the streaking Fuel Masters in their last two games, including a 98-97 thriller over a brave Converge FiberXers side.

Perkins' perfect feed off a cutting Ken Tuffin produced the winning basket for the Fuel Masters, who claimed solo second with their fourth straight win for a 5-1 overall record.

Phoenix actually went 2-0 for the period Nov 29 to Dec. 3 as it also scored a 111-106 win over Blackwater with Perkins likewise having a big day.

In the two won games, Perkins averaged 15.5 points, 6.0 rebounds on a high 57 percent shooting from the floor to earn the PBA Press Corps-Pilipinas Live Player of the Week.

The 31-year-old Filipino-Am beat out rookie teammate Ricci Rivero, the San Miguel duo of Marcio Lassiter and CJ Perez, Arvin Tolentino of Northport, Meralco's Chris Newsome and Chris Banchero, the Ginebra trio of Christian Standhardinger, Jamie Malonzo, and Maverick Ahanmisi, along with Jio Jalalon and Mark Barroca of Magnolia for the weekly honor handed out by the men and women who cover the PBA beat.

Perkins, who lost a considerable amount of weight going to the season in order to be in tip-top shape, finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in the win over Converge, where he also scored a crucial endgame basket to thwart a rallying FiberXers five.

Previously, the Gilas Pilipinas training pool member netted 23 points and eight rebounds against Blackwater Bossing.

But Perkins, selected no. 4 overall by Phoenix in the 2017 draft out of De La Salle, deferred his big games to his Phoenix teammates.

"We play as a team. Everybody's moving the ball around and it just reaches me. Everyone is just moving it within the system of coach Jamike (Jarin)," said Perkins.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PBA

PHOENIX FUEL MASTERS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

Date with destiny

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It’s do-or-die in the UAAP men’s basketball Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum today with No. 1 UP and No. 2 La Salle destined to dispute the crown in a showdown for supremacy.
Sports
fbtw
Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

Haliburton stars as Pacers oust Celtics, Pelicans advance in NBA Cup

21 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers, fueled by Tyrese Haliburton's first career triple-double, beat the Boston Celtics 122-112 Monday (Tuesday,...
Sports
fbtw
Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

Converge signs ex-Clipper as import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Converge FiberXers have tapped former Los Angeles Clipper Jamil Wilson as its new import, following a nightmarish start...
Sports
fbtw
La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

La Salle's Nelle expects Game 3 physicality to reach boiling point

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
If you were to ask Evan Nelle, a more physical Game 3 of the UAAP Season 86 men's basketball finals awaits the La Salle Green...
Sports
fbtw
DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

DLSU's Viridis Arcus sweeps field in inaugural Philippine Collegiate Championship

By Michelle Lojo | 1 day ago
De La Salle University's Virdis Arcus dominated the first Philippine Collegiate Championship (PCC), completing a two-day...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Magsayo moves up to super featherweight

Magsayo moves up to super featherweight

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
Filipino boxer Mark Magsayo will try to have a triumphant debut in the super featherweight division (130 pounds), as he faces...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs eye 'new story', enter unfamiliar territory with rubber match vs Tigresses for crown

Lady Bulldogs eye 'new story', enter unfamiliar territory with rubber match vs Tigresses for crown

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The National University Lady Bulldogs have faced more adversity than they would’ve liked, in their journey to their...
Sports
fbtw
Messi named Time's 'Athlete of the Year'

Messi named Time's 'Athlete of the Year'

6 hours ago
Lionel Messi has been named Time magazine's "Athlete of the Year" for 2023 after a trailblazing season marked by an eighth...
Sports
fbtw
Southwoods, Eastridge favored

Southwoods, Eastridge favored

14 hours ago
It’s going to be youth versus experience when the championship teams in the regular FIL division begin their quest for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with