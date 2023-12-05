Bundesliga Top 5 squads in crucial battles this weekend

Stuttgart's French defender #23 Dan-Axel Zagadou celebrates his team's 1-2 win at the end of the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart in Frankfurt, western Germany on November 25, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines -- Five of the top six German Bundesliga squads will be seeing action on December 9-10, with one squad on the outside looking in hope to move up to the 20-point plateau in this 2023-24 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt, with a 4-6-3 record that is good for seventh hopes, to arrest the two-game skid that saw them slide to seventh in the league in recent weeks. However, it will not be easy as they take on 10-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich (10-2-0), which hopes to claim all three points and may be vault over league leaders Leverkusen at least for one day.

Bayern has been on a tear since its 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig last October 1, winning five straight in the Bundesliga and 3-1 in UEFA Champions League play. Their 2-1 ouster at the hands of Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal is their one blemish since that RB Leipzig match.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich clash this coming December 9 at 10:30 p.m. (Manila time).

The following day, Sunday, December 10, sagging Borussia Dortmund (fifth spot with a 7-4-2 slate) battles dangerous RB Leipzig (fourth, 8-2-3) at 1:30 a.m.

Dortmund has been unlucky of late, drawing two of their fixtures and losing two others versus one lone win in their last five games.

RB Leipzig has done slightly better winning three but losing two of their fixtures.

Leverkusen wraps up the Premier Football channel’s live telecast on Skycable and Cignal with what is expected to be a tough grind against VfB Stuttgart (third, 10-0-3) at 10:30 p.m.

Leverkusen saw a 1-1 draw with Dortmund last December 4. That ended four consecutive wins of late.

VfB Stuttgart lost two straight then won its last three. A win will keep it within striking distance of Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

The 2023-24 German Bundesliga season can be watched on the Premier Football Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.