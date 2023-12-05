^

Sports

Bundesliga Top 5 squads in crucial battles this weekend

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 5, 2023 | 2:18pm
Bundesliga Top 5 squads in crucial battles this weekend
Stuttgart's French defender #23 Dan-Axel Zagadou celebrates his team's 1-2 win at the end of the German first division Bundesliga football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and VfB Stuttgart in Frankfurt, western Germany on November 25, 2023.
Daniel ROLAND / AFP

MANILA, Philippines -- Five of the top six German Bundesliga squads will be seeing action on December 9-10, with one squad on the outside looking in hope to move up to the 20-point plateau in this 2023-24 season.

Eintracht Frankfurt, with a 4-6-3 record that is good for seventh hopes, to arrest the two-game skid that saw them slide to seventh in the league in recent weeks. However, it will not be easy as they take on 10-time Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich (10-2-0), which hopes to claim all three points and may be vault over league leaders Leverkusen at least for one day.

Bayern has been on a tear since its 2-2 draw with RB Leipzig last October 1, winning five straight in the Bundesliga and 3-1 in UEFA Champions League play. Their 2-1 ouster at the hands of Saarbrucken in the DFB Pokal is their one blemish since that RB Leipzig match.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayern Munich clash this coming December 9 at 10:30 p.m. (Manila time).

The following day, Sunday, December 10, sagging Borussia Dortmund (fifth spot with a 7-4-2 slate) battles dangerous RB Leipzig (fourth, 8-2-3) at 1:30 a.m.

Dortmund has been unlucky of late, drawing two of their fixtures and losing two others versus one lone win in their last five games.

RB Leipzig has done slightly better winning three but losing two of their fixtures.

Leverkusen wraps up the Premier Football channel’s live telecast on Skycable and Cignal with what is expected to be a tough grind against VfB Stuttgart (third, 10-0-3) at 10:30 p.m. 

Leverkusen saw a 1-1 draw with Dortmund last December 4. That ended four consecutive wins of late. 

VfB Stuttgart lost two straight then won its last three. A win will keep it within striking distance of Leverkusen and Bayern Munich.

The 2023-24 German Bundesliga season can be watched on the Premier Football Channel on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the Blast TV streaming application.

vuukle comment

BUNDESLIGA

FOOTBALL
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Christmas comes early for Giant Lanterns

Christmas comes early for Giant Lanterns

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Pampanga ascended to the throne as the MPBL king for the first time, completing a sweep of Bacoor on the road with a narrow...
Sports
fbtw
Archers far from finished

Archers far from finished

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Vengeful La Salle shoved it back – hard and loud – on the University of the Philippines with an emphatic 82-60...
Sports
fbtw
Clippers survive warriors Bucks catch hawks on giannis&rsquo; triple-double

Clippers survive warriors Bucks catch hawks on giannis’ triple-double

1 day ago
Paul George drilled the game-winning three-pointer as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 22-point third-quarter deficit...
Sports
fbtw
Cignal rolls into Spikers&rsquo; Turf semis

Cignal rolls into Spikers’ Turf semis

1 day ago
Cignal overcame a strong EcoOil-La Salle challenge in the first set to essay a 26-24, 25-18, 25-19, victory and advance to...
Sports
fbtw
Rejigged Nueva Ecija quintet looking good

Rejigged Nueva Ecija quintet looking good

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
The new-look Nueva Ecija squad is off to a flying start in its redemption tour.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Caloy jersey in FIBA House

Caloy jersey in FIBA House

By Joaquin Henson | 15 hours ago
The late Caloy Loyzaga’s used No. 14 Philippine team jersey is on display in the Hall of Fame gallery of the FIBA Patrick...
Sports
fbtw
New goal for ironman: To inspire

New goal for ironman: To inspire

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
As he marked a “new chapter” in his PBA career, Barangay Ginebra veteran LA Tenorio hopes to have inspired even...
Sports
fbtw
Austrians reign in Nuvali world beach volley

Austrians reign in Nuvali world beach volley

15 hours ago
Austria’s Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz drubbed Australia’s Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert, 21-18, 21-16,...
Sports
fbtw
Two Pinoys show wares in ONE Bangkok bill

Two Pinoys show wares in ONE Bangkok bill

15 hours ago
Two more Filipino fighters will look to end the year with a bang when they step inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 44 on...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with