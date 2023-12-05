^

Sports

Austrians reign in Nuvali world beach volley

The Philippine Star
December 5, 2023
Austrians reign in Nuvali world beach volley
The champions and podium finishers with (front from left) Philippine Olympic Committee secretarygeneral Atty. Wharton Chan, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Richard Bachmann, Ayala Land vice president May Rodriguez, Santa Rosa City Mayor Arlene Arcillas and Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon ‘Tats’ Suzara.
MANILA, Philippines — Austria’s Robin Seidl and Moritz Pristauz drubbed Australia’s Thomas Hodges and Zachery Schubert, 21-18, 21-16, to rule the men’s division of the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge on Sunday night at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa City.

The world No. 27 Austrian pair capped an amazing run with only a single set yielded through six games to hoist the trophy heading into the grand finals next week in Doha, Qatar.

Pristauz fired 15 points on seven hits, six blocks and two aces while Seidl uncorked 13 points on 12 attacks and a block as the Austrians annexed their third medal in the Pro Tour.

The Austrian tandem finished with a bronze medal in the La Paz Challenge in Mexico and topped the Goa Challenge in India before trooping to Santa Rosa, Laguna for the biggest beach volleyball event ever hosted by the Philippines behind the leadership of Philippine National Volleyball Federation president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Seidl and Pristauz absorbed their lone set defeat against the world No. 37 duo of Joao Pedrosa and Hugo Campos of Portugal in the quarterfinals, 15-21, 21-17, 15-10.

Since then, the fancied Austrian bets were not to be denied in their march to the throne by making short work of world No. 44 Javier and Joaquin Bello, 21-13, 22-20, of England, in the semifinals.

World No. 13 Hodges and Schubert hammered 16 and 11 points, respectively, in a silver-medal finish after besting world No. 11 Patrikas Stankevicius and Audrius Knasas of Lithuania, 21-16, 19-21, 15-13.

VOLLEYBALL
Clippers survive warriors Bucks catch hawks on giannis' triple-double

Clippers survive warriors Bucks catch hawks on giannis’ triple-double

1 day ago
Paul George drilled the game-winning three-pointer as the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 22-point third-quarter deficit...
Sports
Tapales vows to use nervousness, pressure to succeed vs Inoue

Tapales vows to use nervousness, pressure to succeed vs Inoue

By Dino Maragay | 6 hours ago
Marlon Tapales is probably one of those rare fighters who would set aside pride and willingly admit feeling the weight of...
Sports
Archers far from finished

Archers far from finished

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Vengeful La Salle shoved it back – hard and loud – on the University of the Philippines with an emphatic 82-60...
Sports
Christmas comes early for Giant Lanterns

Christmas comes early for Giant Lanterns

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Pampanga ascended to the throne as the MPBL king for the first time, completing a sweep of Bacoor on the road with a narrow...
Sports
Filipina golfers stay in LPGA Q-Series hunt

Filipina golfers stay in LPGA Q-Series hunt

By Jan Veran | 12 hours ago
Clariss Guce slowed down with a 70 at Falls, while Dottie Ardina and Pauline del Rosario charged back with 69 and 70, respectively,...
Sports
MVP no problem with off-the-bench role

MVP no problem with off-the-bench role

By John Bryan Ulanday | 38 minutes ago
Kevin Quiambao proved that being “Most Valuable Player” is more than just starring in a starting role.
Sports
Pacers, Celtics press NBA in-season bids

Pacers, Celtics press NBA in-season bids

38 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers vie for the distinction of being the first semifinalist in the NBA in-season tournament...
Sports
Rejigged Nueva Ecija quintet looking good

Rejigged Nueva Ecija quintet looking good

By John Bryan Ulanday | 38 minutes ago
The new-look Nueva Ecija squad is off to a flying start in its redemption tour.
Sports
MCC Pamaskong Handog chess set in Starmall Shaw

MCC Pamaskong Handog chess set in Starmall Shaw

38 minutes ago
The stage is set for the staging of the MCC Pamaskong Handog Standard Training Games on Dec. 9-10 at the Starmall Edsa Shaw...
Sports
