Two Pinoys show wares in ONE Bangkok bill

The Philippine Star
December 5, 2023 | 12:00am
Fritz ‘Kid Tornado’ Biagtan and Carlo Von Bumina-ang
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Two more Filipino fighters will look to end the year with a bang when they step inside the ring at ONE Friday Fights 44 on Dec. 8 at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fritz “Kid Tornado” Biagtan will collide with Afghan stud Babar Ali while Carlo Von Bumina-ang will aim to extend his undefeated streak against Turkish-Russian debutant Ilyas Dursun.

Biagtan is coming off a massive first-round technical knockout win over Deepak Bhardwaj at ONE Friday Fights 38 last October, where he also bagged a THB 350,000 (P550,000) bonus.

It’s a massive statement for the T-Rex MMA stalwart who is staking his unblemished 2-0 record at The Home of Martial Arts.

And a win could inch him closer to his dream of barging into the top five of the flyweight ladder in the ONE Athlete Rankings.

For Bumina-ang, it’s about showcasing his wares after a split decision victory over Denis Andreev at ONE Friday Fights 37: Bohic vs. Kacem.

As slim as the result was, a win is still a win for the Team Lakay bet as it bolsters his position as one of the bantamweights to watch in ONE Championship.

More importantly, it would allow the stable of Mark Sangiao to cap the year off on a good note, especially after the defeat of Carlos “Limitless” Alvarez to Nachyn “Samurai” Sat at ONE Friday Fights 43.

