Escandor, David pick up scoring cudgels as Archers stay alive vs Maroons

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 4, 2023 | 3:58am
Escandor, David pick up scoring cudgels as Archers stay alive vs Maroons
Francis Escandor (left) contributed 14 points for La Salle.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – La Salle role players Francis Escandor and Joshua David rose as the unlikely heroes for the Green Archers on the day MVP Kevin Quiambao and Mythical Five member Evan Nelle were hailed for their individual performances, as the Taft-based cagers forced a rubber match against the UP Fighting Maroons in Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 finals on Sunday.

As Quiambao and Nelle were checked by UP’s defense in the must-win match, Escandor and David were able to provide the offense in the 82-60 blowout win.

Though not always on the focal point of La Salle’s game plan, Escandor and David chipped in 14 and 12 markers, respectively, becoming DLSU’s top two scorers for the crucial game. 

After the game, they bared the mindset they had in staying ready.

“Basically kami ni Josh, we just wanna support Kevin in the best way we can and today, our shots felt good. We were making our shots and I think that’s what kept us going,” said Escandor. 

“And from there on, basically, we have the best player in the league with us and also we have Evan Nelle. So, we’re just trying to support them as much as we can and today, I think we did a good job.”

He and David were a combined 8-of-11 from the field, providing provided four 3-pointers each for La Salle. Their offense also came on timely stretches of the game, where they poured it on against the Maroons.

Keeping La Salle’s title bid alive, David credited their confidence to Coach Topex Robinson continuing to push his players.

“Yung malaking factor siguro yung sinabihan kami ni coach Topex na pag open kayo, tira niyo. Shoot with confidence daw. Para samin, sobrang laking push [yun],” said David.

Both players, and the rest of the Green Archers hope to replicate their contributions on the winner-take-all Game 3 at 6 p.m. Wednesday, December 6, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

GREEN ARCHERS

LA SALLE

UAAP

UAAP FINALS
