Gin Kings mark Tenorio return with win over Dyip

MANILA, Philippines -- Barangay Ginebra gave LA Tenorio a triumphant comeback, dealing Terrafirma it's third straight loss, 110-99, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Tenorio, who missed significant time due to his bout with colon cancer, played 26 minutes on Sunday, finishing with six points, three assists and a rebound.

He gave the Gin Kings a needed boost as they used a furious second round rally to pull away from the Dyip.

With Ginebra trailing by four, 29-25, the crowd darlings outscored Terrafirma 28-13 to turn the game around, 53-42.

Since then, the Gin Kings never looked back as the lead grew to as much as 16 points, 92-108, with 2:31 remaining off a layup by Mav Ahanmisi.

The 11-point spread at the end was the closest Terrafirma got to, following an and-one play by Thomas De Thaey with about a minute remaining.

Tony Bishop led Ginebra once again with another stellar performance, finishing with 26 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

Christian Standhardinger chipped in 24 markers and 10 boards.

Javi Gomez de Liano had an all-around game of 22 points, seven assists and four rebounds.

Ginebra is now holding a 4-1 win-loss slate, while Terrafirma dropped to 2-4.