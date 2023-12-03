La Salle star Quiambao says he owes MVP numbers to teammates

Kevin Quiambao (17) had nine points, 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks.

MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao had no problem sharing the spotlight with the rest of the DLSU Green Archers after officially claiming the title for best player of the league on Sunday.

The first local to win the MVP plum since Kiefer Ravena won back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, and the first La Salle player since Ben Mbala in 2017, Quiambao gave due credit to both his teammates and the La Salle coaching staff in reaching the feat.

“First of all, sobrang saya ako na at least nakuha ko yung MVP officially. Kumbaga, nasama ako sa list ng mga nag-MVP coming from La Salle,” Quiambao said after La Salle won Game 2 of the finals over UP, 82-60.

“Pero credits talaga sa system ni coach [Topex Robinson] at sa mga teammates ko dahil, yung numbers ko nga, galing naman sa kanila… I think lahat naman kami may factor kung bakit nakuha ko yung numbers na yun,” he added.

Quiambao’s MVP season was highlighted by two triple-double performances during the elimination round, and now, he has the perfect chance to end his best season yet with a championship.

The former NU Bullpup recovered from a bad Game 1 to chip in with nine points, 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks. Though paling compared to his usual scoring output, he was able to chip in just as well in other areas of the game.

As defenses swarmed the freshly minted MVP, Quiambao said he took a page out of Robinson’s book to adjust accordingly.

“Nung first game nga, talagang sobrang ineffective ako. So, ayun, kailangan ko lang i-step aside yung ego ko na maging off-ball player ako, na sinasabi [sakin] ni coach,” said Quiambao.

“Kung ano yung binibigay na sitwasyon sakin ni UP, talagang tinetake advantage namin.”

Quiambao hopes to finish off the job when the do-or-die contest tips off on Wednesday, December 6.

The La Salle winger has the chance to become the first MVP to be crowned champion since Ben Mbala did it in UAAP Season 79, when La Salle swept Ateneo in the finals.