^

Sports

La Salle star Quiambao says he owes MVP numbers to teammates

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 8:27pm
La Salle star Quiambao says he owes MVP numbers to teammates
Kevin Quiambao (17) had nine points, 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Newly crowned UAAP Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao had no problem sharing the spotlight with the rest of the DLSU Green Archers after officially claiming the title for best player of the league on Sunday.

The first local to win the MVP plum since Kiefer Ravena won back-to-back in 2014 and 2015, and the first La Salle player since Ben Mbala in 2017, Quiambao gave due credit to both his teammates and the La Salle coaching staff in reaching the feat.

“First of all, sobrang saya ako na at least nakuha ko yung MVP officially. Kumbaga, nasama ako sa list ng mga nag-MVP coming from La Salle,” Quiambao said after La Salle won Game 2 of the finals over UP, 82-60.

“Pero credits talaga sa system ni coach [Topex Robinson] at sa mga teammates ko dahil, yung numbers ko nga, galing naman sa kanila… I think lahat naman kami may factor kung bakit nakuha ko yung numbers na yun,” he added.

Quiambao’s MVP season was highlighted by two triple-double performances during the elimination round, and now, he has the perfect chance to end his best season yet with a championship.

The former NU Bullpup recovered from a bad Game 1 to chip in with nine points, 13 rebounds, one assist and three blocks. Though paling compared to his usual scoring output, he was able to chip in just as well in other areas of the game.

As defenses swarmed the freshly minted MVP, Quiambao said he took a page out of Robinson’s book to adjust accordingly.

“Nung first game nga, talagang sobrang ineffective ako. So, ayun, kailangan ko lang i-step aside yung ego ko na maging off-ball player ako, na sinasabi [sakin] ni coach,” said Quiambao.

“Kung ano yung binibigay na sitwasyon sakin ni UP, talagang tinetake advantage namin.”

Quiambao hopes to finish off the job when the do-or-die contest tips off on Wednesday, December 6.

The La Salle winger has the chance to become the first MVP to be crowned champion since Ben Mbala did it in UAAP Season 79, when La Salle swept Ateneo in the finals.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

LA SALLE GREEN ARCHERS

UAAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Long shot to Paris

Long shot to Paris

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis himself once said “bilog ang bola,” referring to the unpredictability of...
Sports
fbtw
FEU draws loudest cheers, bags CDC title

FEU draws loudest cheers, bags CDC title

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
It didn’t take long for Far Eastern U to get back on top.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP crown, glory in sight

UAAP crown, glory in sight

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
University of the Philippines is out to prove its stature as the UAAP’s new and legitimate superpower.
Sports
fbtw
Painters survive Bossing import's 46 points to nail first win, repel Bossing

Painters survive Bossing import's 46 points to nail first win, repel Bossing

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 day ago
The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters finally notched their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, quelling a comeback...
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez eyes &lsquo;double&rsquo; on home turf

Olivarez eyes ‘double’ on home turf

21 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez is poised for another “double,” including the singles Open crown, as he spearheads a stellar...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija books 1st home win

Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija books 1st home win

4 hours ago
It was like home sweet home for Nueva Ecija, which delivered a victory in front of its local folks in the Pilipinas Super...
Sports
fbtw
Eala, Obiena lead youth awardees in Siklab rites

Eala, Obiena lead youth awardees in Siklab rites

4 hours ago
The future of Philippine sports will congregate and be recognized in the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards set Monday, December...
Sports
fbtw
Naitas Holiday Shootout aims to promote golf tourism in Philippines&nbsp;

Naitas Holiday Shootout aims to promote golf tourism in Philippines 

5 hours ago
The National Association of Travel Agencies (NATA) recently announced the NAITAS Holiday Golf Shootout 2023 — a golf...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino-laden Team SMG finishes 4th in international Valorant debut

Filipino-laden Team SMG finishes 4th in international Valorant debut

By Michelle Lojo | 5 hours ago
Team SMG ended its overseas debut at fourth place after succumbing to home team Team Liquid Brazil, 1-2, in the lower bracket...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with