Struggling on offense, La Salle's Nelle finds other ways to contribute in Series-extending Game 2 win

MANILA, Philippines -- La Salle's Evan Nelle had a less-than-ideal start to Game 2 of the UAAP Season 86 men’s basketball finals Sunday.

With the Green Archers needing every help they could get to try and extend the series to a Game 3, the usually steady guard laid an egg on offense, missing all seven of his field goal attempts in the first half.

Nelle, who averaged 11.31 ponits per game on 35.5% shooting, missed all four of his 3-point attempts and all three of his 2-pointers.

However, he had five assists, four assists and five steals.

While he continued missing the mark throughout the game, Nelle ended with a double-double.

Making just two of his 12 field goal attempts for four points, the floor general had 12 rebounds, 10 assists, five steals and a block, on top of just one turnover.

He dished crucial assists that were monumental to the Archers' backbreaking 13-4 run that gave them a 65-49 cushion at the end of the third quarter.

"I was actually gigil nung first half. I wanted to see one go in, pero malas e," Nelle told reporters after the game.

"I was just looking for my teammates, tried to calm down, and hope they make me look good. Which they did," he added.

The guard also provided much-needed hustle plays, securing rebounds and putting the clamps on opposing guards to secure the rubber match.

"I had to give credit to the coaching staff. They saw UP's plays so they prepared me for what they were gonna do so I just have to be one step ahead of them," he said.

"We got nothing to lose, we had our backs against the wall. We just got to come out blazing, trust in each other. Wala na e, we had no other choice but to win," Nelle continued.

"We had to match their physicality, aggressiveness. Which I think naman we did today, it showed out. Kudos to my teammates. We really trusted each other. We really came out, this won't be our last game. It showed out naman."

Game 3 will be on Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.