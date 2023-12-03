^

Bolts avoid meltdown vs Road Warriors

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 7:38pm
Bolts avoid meltdown vs Road Warriors
Suleimah Braimoh scattered 38 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal for Meralco.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The NLEX Road came up short trying to rally from 21 points as the Meralco Bolts held on to a 97-94 win in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Sunday.

With the game tied at 94, Chris Banchero hit a go-ahead floater with two seconds left.

On the other end, Don Trollano received the inbound pass, but he stepped out of bounds for the crucial turnover.

A make-and-miss by Bong Quinto from the line set the final score.

Meralco built a 21-point lead, 88-67, in the 9:53 mark of the final quarter of a Suleimah Braimoh layup.

The Road Warriors then stormed back with a 16-3 run to cut the deficit to seven, 83-90, with 3:55 remaining, following a pair of free throws by Stokley Chaffee.

A layup by Raymond Almazan broke the run, 92-83, but seven straight points by NLEX helped them turn the game to a two-point affair, 90-92.

A Trollano 3-pointer with 22 seconds left tied the game up at 94, setting up the stage for Banchero's shot.

Braimoh scattered 38 points, eight rebounds, four assists and a steal for Meralco.

Trollano and Chaffee had 24 points apiece for NLEX.

Meralco is now holding a 4-1 win-loss slate, while the Road Warriors dropped to 2-4.

