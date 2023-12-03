Pilipinas Super League: Nueva Ecija books 1st home win

Billy Robles (with the basketball) comes up with another solid game for Nueva Ecija.

MANILA, Philippines -- It was like home sweet home for Nueva Ecija, which delivered a victory in front of its local folks in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup late Saturday night at the Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

William McAloney had a near-perfect game and got plenty of support from fellow veteran players as the Capitals pulled off a 102-91 triumph over Davao Occidental and stay unbeaten in the tournament.

The Capitals improved their win-loss record to 3-0.

McAloney finished with 17 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, while Billy Robles contributed 15 markers. Rob Celiz chipped in 14 and Kris Gurtiza added 10 for the Capitals, who won the game despite getting outrebounded by the Tigers, 37-53.

But Nueva Ecija scored more points inside the shaded lane, 52, better than 14 points produced by Davao Occidental.

Nueva Ecija also capitalized on Davao Occidental’s 21 turnovers, which the Capitals converted to 26 points. The Capitals’ bench proved to be more superior as well, producing 57 points as compared to the Tigers’ 48.

Justine Sanchez led the way for Davao Occidental with 18 markers, but that didn’t save his team from absorbing its third defeat in five games.

Joining Nueva Ecija in staying unbeaten is Quezon, which clobbered Kyusi, 88-70.

It was the fourth straight win in as many games for Quezon.

The Titans ruled the Esbobets and made their presence felt right from the get-go with Robin Roño at the firing line.

Roño hit 4-of-7 3-point shots to end up with 14 points and sparked the Titans’ steady shooting.

As a team, the Titans shot 51% from the field (33-of-64) compared to Kyusi’s 40% clip (27-of-66).

The Titans also dominated the Escobets in rebounding battle, 48-28.