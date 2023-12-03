Eala, Obiena lead youth awardees in Siklab rites

MANILA, Philippines – The future of Philippine sports will congregate and be recognized in the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards set Monday, December 4, at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Taguig City.

A total of 58 young athletes from 33 sports will take the spotlight in the returning gala awards organized by the Philippine Sports Commission and the Philippine Olympic Committee (PSC-POC) Media Group.

Leading the awardees are tennis star Alex Eala, World Combat Games champion Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil Delos Santos, gymnast Karl Eldrew Yulo — an Asian championship junior silver medalist — and Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Kira Ellis and Matthew Hermosa, along with 18 others.

They will be receiving the Go for Gold Siklab Young Heroes awards along with Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Gennah Malapit of athletics, boxer Ronel Suyom, golfer Rianne Malixi, gymnasts Charlie Manzano and Breanna Labadan, jiu-jitsu’s Santino Luzuriaga and Bianca Bustamante of motor sports.

Asian pole vault king Ernest John “EJ” Obiena will also be thrust into the limelight as the hands down winner of the “Sports Idol” plum in the award rites for the finest Filipino junior athletes 18 years old and younger.

The Siklab Awards will likewise present a special citation to the Youth Football League and the Davao Aguilas Football Club, which is supported by Quezon City 1st District Rep. Juan Carlos "Arjo" Atayde.

Additionally, the Para Youth Star plum will be given to Asean Para Games double gold medalist Ariel Alegarbes.

Sports patron Sen. Bong Go will also be recognized with the Godfather Award in the event backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart/PLDT, CEL Logistics, JC, NLEX, Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee, Blue Hydra, Giligan’s and QC third district councilor Dok G Lumbad with Market! Market! and Ayala Malls as venue partners.

Meanwhile, receiving the Burlington Super Kids Award will be world champions Joseph Anthony Godbout of modern pentathlon, pitcher Erica Arnaiz of softball, muay’s Jan Brix Ramiscal and Asian championships bronze medalist Jasmine Althea Ramilo of gymnastics, as well as wrestling’s Lucho Aguilar, Trisha Mae Del Rosario of obstacle sports and karate’s Sebastian Niel Mañalac.

“Rising Stars” awards will likewise be handed out to Christian Gian Karlo Arca and Mark Jay Bacojo of chess, jiu-iitsu’s Aielle Aguilar, Princess Reuma, Yanna Marte, skateboarding’s Mazel Alegado and fencer Jodie Danielle Tan.

This is Siklab’s third edition — and the first one since the COVID-19 pandemic struck — following its inaugural and second stagings in 2018 and 2019, respectively.