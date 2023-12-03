Naitas Holiday Shootout aims to promote golf tourism in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – The National Association of Travel Agencies (NATA) recently announced the NAITAS Holiday Golf Shootout 2023 — a golf event eyeing to promote the Philippines as a top golfing destination — slated December 15 at the prestigious Club Intramuros in Manila.

Over 100 players from various golf clubs and organizations are expected to participate in the event presented by Zen Institute, AQA Entrasol, Diabetasol and Fitbar.

According to NAITAS, the Philippines stands out as a golf hub for players of all levels with its stunning golf courses and breathtaking landscapes.

Aside from the golf tournament, there will be various activities throughout the day, and participants can look forward to a sumptuous buffet lunch, and raffle prizes and giveaways.

For more information and registration details, please call the NAITAS Secretariat via mobile number 09275380957 or email at [email protected].