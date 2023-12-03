^

Sports

Heavy rains delay LPGA Q-Series

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 2:55pm
Heavy rains delay LPGA Q-Series
Golf stock photo.
via istock

MANILA, Philippines -- Due to unplayable course conditions spawned by heavy rains, the third round of the LPGA Q-Series was postponed Sunday with the crucial round set to resume Monday (Manila time) in a two tee-off  setup on Nos. 1 and 10 of both the Falls and Crossings courses of the RTJ Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

Organizers were forced to hold off the third round after more than three inches of rain in the last 36 hours. To ensure six rounds of competition, however, the final round has been moved to Wednesday in order to allow maintenance crews to prepare the courses and provide the fairest conditions among the LPGA card hopefuls.

Clariss Guce has led the Philippines’ bid in the grueling elims, posting a pair of 68s on both courses for joint ninth at 136, just three strokes behind Korean leader So Mi Lee, who took charge after 36 holes at 133 a 68 and 65.

Pauline del Rosario also bounced back from a one-over 72 at Falls with a two-under 70 at Crossings as she tied ICTSI stablemate Dottie Ardina, who shot a pair of 71s, at 52nd at 142.

The top 65 and ties after four rounds will advance to the final 36 holes where the top 45 finishers and ties will earn LPGA status for next year. The Top 20 and ties will play out of Category 14 while the rest will play out of Category 15.

Those outside the Top 45 and ties will settle for Epson Tour status. A total of 104 players from all over are vying in this year's Q-Series.

CLARISS GUCE

GOLF

PAULINE DEL ROSARIO
