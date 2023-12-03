Top rookie Onoh targets MVP, UAAP title for UP

MANILA, Philippines – Fresh from a dream start to her UAAP career with the UP Fighting Maroons, Favour Onoh isn’t settling for what she’s already achieved when she expressed her new goals after winning Season 86’s Rookie of the Year plum on Sunday.

Helping lead the Maroons to a historic podium finish in the women’s basketball tournament, Onoh wants to take it up a notch now that she has one season under her belt.

“I thank God for this award because this is my first year and this is my first season and I have this award. Meanwhile, I worked for it. At least all my extra work really paid off,” said Onoh.

“Even my coaches, the work that they used to give me — it really paid off so I’m very much excited that I won this award, rookie of the year, and [I’m] hoping to be the MVP next season,” she added.

UP has no shortage of young talent, also with Gilas women standout Louna Ozar just finishing her first year with the Maroons.

With a bright future ahead of them, Onoh believes that she and Ozar can work to raise the level of play for the Fighting Maroons.

“I really trust my team. So I trust that if we work together as a team, we would get the championship and together with me and Louna in the team, we are like a big pillar to the team,” she said.

In Season 86, UP ended a 15-year Final Four and podium finish drought with their third place result.

During the Final Four, UP dragged eventual finalists UST Growling Tigresses to a do-or-die Game 2 for the finals slot. Onoh had a historic 30-rebound game in Game 1 of the series against the España-based squad.

With momentum already on their side, the only way they want to go is up.

“We will work together and we will get the championship next year,” she said.