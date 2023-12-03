^

Sports

Maroons eye to repeat Game 1 execution as they go for jugular vs Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 3, 2023 | 12:36pm
Maroons eye to repeat Game 1 execution as they go for jugular vs Archers
The UP Fighting Maroons are eyeing to run with the championship on Sunday.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines – Sustaining a good execution both on offense and defense will be the key for the UP Fighting Maroons to bring home the UAAP Season 86 championship against the La Salle Green Archers Sunday afternoon, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

UP is up 1-0 in the best-of-three series against La Salle, following a 97-67 demolition in Game 1 last Wednesday.

The Maroons won almost every single statistical category in the victory, shooting 41% from the field, 27.3% from the 3-point line, and making 77% of their free throws.

They outrebounded La Salle 55-45, and dished one assist more, 15-14.
The big difference was the team's steals, 12, compared to the Archers' four.

This led to a total of 18 turnovers La Salle and UP making 24 points off these turnovers.

The two teams tied in fouls (19), blocks (two) and points in the paint (40.)

 "The team really executed the game plan, and defense was really great. We just have to sustain," Monteverde told reporters.

"We know that the finals will not be one game, but it's a series. We have + to be ready for next game," he added.

While it was an absolute obliteration for the part of the Maroons, Monteverde said there are still "surely" some lapses that need to be fixed in order to wrap up the series.

"I guess, we'd always just concentrate on the present... We are aware that while the season is already about to end, we still learn," the coach said.

While UP is bent on taking the championship home, they will have a key piece uncertain for the contest - Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez.

Monteverde on Sunday said Lopez will be a game-time decision due to flu.

For its part, La Salle, led by season MVP Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle, will try and bounce back from the humiliating defeat and tie the series.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Long shot to Paris

Long shot to Paris

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
FIBA secretary-general Andreas Zagklis himself once said “bilog ang bola,” referring to the unpredictability of...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP crown, glory in sight

UAAP crown, glory in sight

By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
University of the Philippines is out to prove its stature as the UAAP’s new and legitimate superpower.
Sports
fbtw
Olivarez eyes &lsquo;double&rsquo; on home turf

Olivarez eyes ‘double’ on home turf

15 hours ago
Eric Jed Olivarez is poised for another “double,” including the singles Open crown, as he spearheads a stellar...
Sports
fbtw
Phoenix gets away with fourth straight win

Phoenix gets away with fourth straight win

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Phoenix refueled after squandering an eight-point lead and eked out a 99-98 thriller over Converge to go four in a row in...
Sports
fbtw
Sore hip sidelines Wembanyama

Sore hip sidelines Wembanyama

15 hours ago
San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama was sidelined for the first time in his NBA career on Friday as the Spurs ruled him out...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UST's Salinggawi still optimistic with 2nd runner-up finish

UST's Salinggawi still optimistic with 2nd runner-up finish

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 4 hours ago
It is said that one should not cry over spilled milk.
Sports
fbtw
Newcastle inflict more misery on Man Utd, Arsenal extend Premier League lead

Newcastle inflict more misery on Man Utd, Arsenal extend Premier League lead

4 hours ago
Newcastle inflicted a sixth Premier League defeat of the season on Manchester United as Arsenal beat Wolves 2-1 on Saturday...
Sports
fbtw
Saddened by runner-up finish, NU Pep Squad vows bounceback

Saddened by runner-up finish, NU Pep Squad vows bounceback

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 5 hours ago
After settling for the silver medal in the UAAP Season 86 cheerleading competition, the NU pep squad is aiming to get back...
Sports
fbtw
Messi leaves World Cup door open

Messi leaves World Cup door open

15 hours ago
Lionel Messi is not ruling out another bid for World Cup glory with Argentina in 2026 despite acknowledging that time is working...
Sports
fbtw
Tiger catches up in Miami

Tiger catches up in Miami

15 hours ago
World number one Scottie Scheffler and three-time major-winner Jordan Spieth opened up a one-shot lead at the halfway stage...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with