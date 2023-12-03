Maroons eye to repeat Game 1 execution as they go for jugular vs Archers

The UP Fighting Maroons are eyeing to run with the championship on Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines – Sustaining a good execution both on offense and defense will be the key for the UP Fighting Maroons to bring home the UAAP Season 86 championship against the La Salle Green Archers Sunday afternoon, UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde said.

UP is up 1-0 in the best-of-three series against La Salle, following a 97-67 demolition in Game 1 last Wednesday.

The Maroons won almost every single statistical category in the victory, shooting 41% from the field, 27.3% from the 3-point line, and making 77% of their free throws.

They outrebounded La Salle 55-45, and dished one assist more, 15-14.

The big difference was the team's steals, 12, compared to the Archers' four.

This led to a total of 18 turnovers La Salle and UP making 24 points off these turnovers.

The two teams tied in fouls (19), blocks (two) and points in the paint (40.)

"The team really executed the game plan, and defense was really great. We just have to sustain," Monteverde told reporters.

"We know that the finals will not be one game, but it's a series. We have + to be ready for next game," he added.

While it was an absolute obliteration for the part of the Maroons, Monteverde said there are still "surely" some lapses that need to be fixed in order to wrap up the series.

"I guess, we'd always just concentrate on the present... We are aware that while the season is already about to end, we still learn," the coach said.

While UP is bent on taking the championship home, they will have a key piece uncertain for the contest - Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez.

Monteverde on Sunday said Lopez will be a game-time decision due to flu.

For its part, La Salle, led by season MVP Kevin Quiambao and Evan Nelle, will try and bounce back from the humiliating defeat and tie the series.