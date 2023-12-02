^

Painters survive Bossing import's 46 points to nail first win, repel Bossing

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 2, 2023 | 8:51pm
Andrei Caracut led Rain or Shine with 17 points and four assists.
MANILA, Philippines -- The Rain or Shine Elasto Painters finally notched their first win in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup, quelling a comeback attempt by the Blackwater Bossing, 115-110, Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

The Elasto Painters were able to weather the 46-point explosion of Chris Ortiz to grab the win.

Rain or Shine led by 13, 101-88, at the 4:13 mark of the final quarter following a pair of free throws by rookie Adrian Nocum.

Blackwater then stormed back with a 10-2 run to cut the lead to just five, 98-103, with 2:38 remaining as Chris Ortiz did the heavy lifting.

Nocum and Mike Ayonayon exchanged baskets in succeeding possessions.

Andrei Caracut then hit a booming 3-pointer for the dagger with less than two minutes remaining in the game, to help the Elasto Painters get a 108-100 lead.

The Bossing came back with a 7-2 run and cut the lead to just three, 107-110, following a layup by Christian David with 44 ticks left.

A pair of free throws by Caracut iced the game, 112-107.

Demetrius Treadwell, Santi Santillan and Nocum had 14 points apiece.

Ortiz exploded for 46 points in the game, as well as nine rebounds, four assists and two steals for Bossing.

Blackwater guard Rey Suerte added 12 points. 

Both teams are now holding 1-5 win-loss slates.

