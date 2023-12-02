^

Phoenix keeps Converge winless

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 2, 2023 | 7:17pm
Phoenix keeps Converge winless
Johnathan Williams (left) finished with 27 points,16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks for the streaking Phoenix.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- The drought continues for winless Converge as the Phoenix Fuel Masters dealt the FiberXers another heartbreaking loss in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner’s Cup, 99-98, Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

The victory extended Phoenix’s win streak to four.

With the FiberXers trailing by eight, 85-93, with 3:03 remaining in the game, they unleashed an 11-2 run to grab a 96-95 lead with 57 seconds remaining, following a 3-pointer by Tom Vodanovich.

Jason Perkins’ layup helped Phoenix regain the lead with 28 seconds remaining, 97-96.

Vodanovich answered with a putback layup with 10 seconds left in the game to grab a late lead.

Fuel Masters’ Ken Tuffin got open in the last five seconds of the game as he scored the game-winning layup.

Aljun Melecio then missed a jumper with time winding down as the FiberXers' slump continued.

Johnathan Williams finished with 27 points,16 rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks for the streaking Phoenix.

Jason Perkins followed suit with 20 points.

Vodanovich had 35 points in the losing effort, along with nine rebounds and three assists. Winston followed with 15 markers and six boards.

Phoenix is now holding a 5-1 win-loss slate, while Converge dropped to 0-5.

