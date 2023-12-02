^

Ramos, Que fade in Taiwan; Pagunsan wavers in Japan

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 2, 2023 | 5:11pm
MANILA, Philippines -- Sean Ramos and Angelo Que faltered with over par rounds and tumbled in the standings in moving day, even as Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai grabbed the third round lead in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open with a blistering 66 in Chinese Taipei Saturday.

Ramos shot two birdies but made two bogeys and a double bogey as he continued to struggle after a 70 and 72, posting a 36-38 at the Taifong Golf Club to drop from a share of 40th to tied 51st at 216.

He fell 15 strokes off Prateeptienchai, who scorched Taifong’s backside with five birdies for a 35-31 card as he took command at 15-under 201, now two shots clear of erstwhile joint leader and compatriot Chapchai Nirat, who carded a 69 for 203.

Ramos hardly rebounded from a flawed backside start marred by a bogey on No. 14 and a double bogey on the par-3 next. He did birdie the 18th and the third hole but stumbled with another mishap on the sixth for a 74.

Que likewise sparked hopes in the pivotal round after battling back from a 74 with a second round 70. But after a birdie on the 11th, where he also started, the three-time Asian Tour winner bogeyed the 14th and made a double bogey on No. 16.

He did salvage an even-par start with back-to-back birdies from No. 17 and even went two-under with birdies on Nos. 1 and 3. But he double-bogeyed No. 4 and bogeyed the sixth for a 73. He stayed at tied 56th at 217.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan blew another two-under card after six holes as he went five-over in the last 11 holes, marred by a double-bogey on the par-3 No. 8. He wound up with a second straight 73 and slipped to 27th in the third round of the Japan Series JT Cup in Tokyo, also yesterday.

He assembled a 217 and fell to fourth-to-last in the 30-player field in the final tournament of this year’s Japan Golf Tour.

Yakuka Migakawa fired a 66 to tie Keita Nakajima, who shot a 68, at 197, two shots ahead of Ryo Ishikawa and Takumi Kanaya, who matched 199s after a 62 and 68, respectively, at the par-70 Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club course.

ANGELO QUE

GOLF

SEAN RAMOS
