'True NSD blood': Caguioa hails impending Tenorio return for Ginebra

MANILA, Philippines -- True "Never Say Die" blood is coursing through the veins of the returning LA Tenorio, former Ginebra San Miguel great Mark Caguioa said.

Tenorio missed significant time due to stage 3 colon cancer, but he is set to return to the PBA hardcourt on Sunday, December 3.

The star point guard was activated by the Gin Kings to play against the Terrafirma Dyip.

In an Instagram post, Caguioa, who was Tenorio's backcourt partner for almost a decade, said the point guard "showed him true faith, hard work and discipline."

"I can't wait to see this guy back on the court. Indeed true [Never Say Die] blood running in his veins," the iconic shooting guard said.

"Never Say Die" is the battlecry of Ginebra.

"Let's all welcome him back on Sunday- 'Ironman'," he added.

Tenorio was diagnosed with cancer March of this year. He said that he was declared cancer-free in September.

The cerebral playmaker added that he is "truly grateful for another opportunity to play the game that I love."

"Since my diagnosis, I have lifted everything to God, knowing that life is more than basketball and more than the game. I continue to search for a higher purpose and since then I have been striving to consciously live a life of positivity, appreciation, content, humility and faith," he said in a separate Instagram post.

"I have been in remission for over two months now, and with God's Healing Grace, my body has gone through surgery and cancer treatment with no adverse effects."

The floor general, who was also part of the coaching staff of Gilas Pilipinas that took home the gold medal in the Hangzhou Asian Games, stressed he's excited to play basketball again.

"I have been slowly getting back into shape and with the help of the team, trainers, coaches and management, I will once again play basketball - hopefully, stronger, better and more helpful to the team," Tenorio said.

"As my friends said - all this while, I have been playing basketball for years, not knowing that cancer has been silently living in me. Now, that it is gone, what is stopping me from playing once again," he ended his post, with hashtags #Ironman2.0, #NSD and #OBF.

Tenorio and the Gin Kings are looking to continue their two-game winning streak in the PBA Season 48 Commissioner's Cup against the skidding Terrafirma.