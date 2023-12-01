^

Sports

Valdez holds head high with memorable NCAA swan song despite Lyceum loss

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 7:01pm
Valdez holds head high with memorable NCAA swan song despite Lyceum loss
Lyceum's Enoch Valdez
NCAA

MANILA, Philippines -- In what turned out to be his last collegiate game, Lyceum's Enoch Valdez surely left it all on the court on Friday.

Valdez ended their do-or-die NCAA Season 99 semis match against San Beda Red with 28 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a swatting a shot once for the Pirates.

All that while defending Red Lion Jacob Cortez, who scored 28 points in Game 1.

While Valdez exploded his way to a season-high scoring and limited Cortez to just seven points, Lyceum bowed out of the tournament, 82-72.

While they were eliminated after blowing a twice-to-beat advantage, Valdez said he does not regret anything.

"I already played [Cortez] box-and-one. He just ended with seven points, and I stopped him. I even finished with 28 points, and I guarded the start player of the opponent. They still won?" Valdez told reporters in Filipino after the game.

Box-and-one is a defensive strategy that denies the ball to the main gun of the other team.

"What else can I do? I am not regretting anything. I did my job to defend their start player. I did my part and scored 28 points. What more can I do?" he added, laughing.

Valdez scored 22 points in the first half, but was limited to just six in the second half.

In Game 1, he only had 14 points in an 89-68 blowout.

"I do not have any regrets, pare. I really did everything I could," the athletic forward said.

For now, Valdez will be moving his focus to the NLEX Road Warriors in the PBA, which drafted him in the second round of this year’s rookie draft.

He will be meeting with the NLEX front office on Saturday.

Valdez will also not play against the Benilde Blazers in the battle for third set on December 10, to give way to the other players.

"I will bring the experience [to the PBA] as well as the heart I am giving to the game. Whatever happens, I will be giving my best," he said.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

ENOCH VALDEZ

LYCEUM PIRATES

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

3 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
J3 open for naturalization &nbsp;

J3 open for naturalization  

By Joaquin Henson | 20 hours ago
Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters import Johnathan Williams is ready to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player if the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw

Ababa, Uy OOM winners in pro tour

20 hours ago
Local golf continued its upward trajectory in post-pandemic, seamlessly transitioning from last year with a flourish of 10 tournaments in both the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT.
Sports
fbtw

Lions, Pirates clash in KO tiff

By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Jacob Cortez and the giant-slaying San Beda Red Lions aim to extend their domination of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates as the two collide one last time for a spot in the NCAA Season 99 finals.
Sports
fbtw
Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors

Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors

20 hours ago
Luisita produced another 114 points at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course to cruise to a 19-point win and dethrone...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pampanga goes for kill vs Bacoor in MPBL finals Game 3

Pampanga goes for kill vs Bacoor in MPBL finals Game 3

By John Bryan Ulanday | 5 hours ago
On the cusp of history, Pampanga visits Bacoor in the closeout Game 3 of the national finals in a bid to complete a sweep...
Sports
fbtw
Youth football backer Atayde to receive citation in Siklab Awards

Youth football backer Atayde to receive citation in Siklab Awards

5 hours ago
For being one of the chief supporters of youth sports in the country, a lawmaker is set to be feted along with other young...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Skating Union, SM spread cheer with carols on ice

Philippine Skating Union, SM spread cheer with carols on ice

6 hours ago
The star-studded event raised funds to support skating in the country and foster a deeper appreciation for ice skating by...
Sports
fbtw
Riot, Moonton win big in Esports Awards

Riot, Moonton win big in Esports Awards

By Michelle Lojo | 6 hours ago
Riot Games took the top awards in the 2023 Esports Awards Ceremony at the Resorts World Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with