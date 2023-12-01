Ramos, Que advance, but Quiban misses cut with 77 in Taiwan Glass Taifong Open

MANILA, Philippines – Sean Ramos fought back with a backside 34 to rescue a 72 while Angelo Que rallied with a 70 as they made the cut in the Taiwan Glass Taifong Open now led by Thai Chapchai Nirat and Siddikur Rahman of Bangladesh in Chinese Taipei Friday.

Ramos overcame a frontside 38 marred by a double bogey on No. 6 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 18 of the Taifong Golf Club as he moved to joint 40th with a 36-hole aggregate of 142, counting his opening round 70 in the $400,000 tournament serving as the penultimate leg of this year’s Asian Tour.

Ramos made three one-putts in the last nine holes, including a par-saving putt on No. 16, although he finished with 32 after missing four fairways and the same number of greens.

Que, on the other hand, snapped a par-game after nine holes as he birdied Nos. 13 and 17, missing a chance for a third birdie on the closing par-5 hole. But his 70 and a 144 netted him a spot in the last group at 56th who advanced to the last 36 holes.

But Justin Quiban, who took charge for the Filipino bets with an impressive 69 in the first round, faltered with a 77 and missed the cut by two with a 146 total. He actually stayed in the hunt with a frontside 36 but slipped with three straight bogeys from No. 10.

The PGA Tour veteran failed to recover from that shaky stint and yielded another stroke on No. 15 before double-bogeying the next for a closing 41.

Rahman, meanwhile, fired a 66 to tie Nirat, who carded a 67, at 134, just a stroke ahead of local and erstwhile leader Lian Huan-jyun, who slowed down with a 70 for a 135 in a tie with Thai Suteepat Prateeptienchai, who rallied with a 67.

Over in Japan, Juvic Pagunsan squandered a two-under on back-to-back birdies from No. 2 with a spate of mishaps, including three straight bogeys from No. 9 and a closing double bogey as he wound up with a 73 in the second round of the Japan Series JT Cup in Tokyo, also Friday.

He tumbled to joint 19th after starting at tied 16th with an opening 69 at the par-70 Tokyo Yomiuri Country Club course. He barged into Top 10 with his early birdies but faded just as quickly with those bogeys and a costly mishap on No. 18.

With a 142 total, Pagunsan fell 13 strokes off Keita Nakajima, who took control at 129 after a 66 for a two-stroke lead over fellow locals Yasuka Migakawa and Takumi Kanaya, who shot a 64 and 67, respectively, for 131s in the final leg of this year’s Japan Golf Tour.