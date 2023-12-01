^

Sports

Youth football backer Atayde to receive citation in Siklab Awards

December 1, 2023 | 2:46pm
Youth football backer Atayde to receive citation in Siklab Awards
MANILA, Philippines – For being one of the chief supporters of youth sports in the country, a lawmaker is set to be feted along with other young athletes in the 3rd Siklab Youth Sports Awards at the Market! Market! Activity Center in Taguig City on December 4.

Quezon City 1st District Rep. Arjo Atayde, a member of the Youth and Sports Development Committee of the House of Representatives, and his uncle Mike Atayde are known for their passion in helping the youth achieve their dreams through sports.

For their efforts in supporting sports-oriented underprivileged kids, the Ataydes will thus receive a special citation during the awards night organized by the Philippine Olympic Committee-Philippine Sports Commission (POC-PSC) Media Group. 

The younger Atayde has backed his uncle, who is one of the founders of the Youth Football League (YFL), where aspiring football stars get to develop their skills. The Ataydes also support the Davao Aguilas football club.

The YFL has discovered a lot of under-18 talents like Lien Dale Manuel from Tondo — a scholar of Treston International College in Bonifacio Global City in Taguih — and Lhei Ycong, another Tondo-born footballer who joined the all-girls team with Forza FC is and now a scholar of Woodrose School in Ayala Alabang. 

Rep. Atayde recently organized the competitive D1 Basketball League, as well as other youth-oriented projects for his constituents in Quezon City.

The league has also helped hundreds of kids obtain football scholarships since 2017. 

Additionally, the actor-lawmaker is supportive of other sports, especially in his district in Quezon City, recently organizing the competitive D1 Basketball League, as well as other youth-oriented projects. 

Meanwhile, sharing the limelight during the awards night backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart/PLDT, CEL Logistics, NLEX, Pacquiao 3-in-1 Coffee and JC are Blue Hydra Rising Stars awardees Zhaoyu Capilitan of chess, rowing's Ayona Huerto, skateboarding's Mazel Alegado, fencer Jodie Danielle Tan, and jiu-jitsu's Aielle Aguilar and Yanna Marte.

Leading the awardees in the gala are Alex Eala of tennis, World Combat Games gold medalist Alyssa Kylie Mallari of muay thai, weightlifting world youth champion Prince Keil Delos Santos and 20 other athletes from different sports. They are set to be named Go For Gold Siklab Young Heroes.

Bianca Bustamante of motor sports, boxer Ronel Suyom, javelin thrower Gennah Malapit, and fencers Alexa Larrazabal, Andrea Sayson and Red Dela Cruz will also likewise headline the event organized in partnership with the PSC and the POC.

Volleyball's Khylem Progella, wushu's Alexander Gabriel Delos Reyes, and jiu-jitsu's Ellise Xoe Malilay and Ella Olaso will banner the Burlington Super Kids Award, along with Peter Joseph Groseclose, ice hockey's Kimberly Athena Sze, football's Joaquin Antonio Collo and Hussein Perez Lorana of athletics.

Asia’s No. 1 pole vaulter EJ Obiena is the Sports Idol awardee, while Asean Para Games multiple gold medalists Ariel Alegarbes and Angel Otom of swimming are the recipients of the Para Youth Star Award

Sen. Bong Go will grace the event as guest of honor and will also receive the Sports Godfather Award.

A total of 61 young athletes from 33 sports will be feted as members of the 2023 Class of the Siklab Youth Sports Awards.

