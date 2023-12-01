^

Sports

Nueva Ecija hosts Davao Occidental as Pilipinas Super League heads out of town

Philstar.com
December 1, 2023 | 1:05pm
Nueva Ecija hosts Davao Occidental as Pilipinas Super League heads out of town

Games Saturday
(Nueva Ecija Coliseum)

6 p.m. — Kyusi Pablo Escobets vs Quezon Titans
8 p.m. — Davao Occidental Tigers vs Nueva Ecija Capitals

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a festive atmosphere in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup, which holds its first out-of-town game for the first time this season on Saturday as Nueva Ecija plays host against Davao Occidental in the main game of the scheduled double-header at Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

The Capitals and the Tigers clash in the main game at 8 p.m. right before the match between Kyusi Pablo Escobets against the Quezon Titans at 6 p.m.

Nueva Ecija posted two quick wins in the tournament, more than a week since being dethroned as champion of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

There’s no other fitting way for the Capitals to reward their local folks celebrating the town fiesta with another win in this tournament presented by Dumper Party List and CPrime in cooperation with Winzir.

Games of the PSL President’s Cup will be shown on IBC-13 and FiberTV with BlastTV and BolaTV serving as streaming partners.

The Capitals and the Tigers were coming off contrasting fates.

Nueva Ecija edged Alpha Omega, 81-77, for its second straight win in this tournament also supported by KalosPh, the official outfitter of the PSL President’s Cup, MDC Sports, Finn Cotton, Don Benitos, ‘Ang Pambansang Cassava’ and Converge FiberXers.

Davao Occidental, on the other hand, absorbed a sound 68-90 beat down at the hands of the Titans in a game where the Tigers lost former Philippine Basketball Association guard Kurt Lojera, who suffered a lacerated upper lip that had to be stitched out.

Expect fireworks when Nueva Ecija and Davao Occi takes center stage.

For the Titans, their solid game against the Tigers where seven players ended up in double figures is one way of serving notice of their title aspirations.

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

PILIPINAS SUPER LEAGUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

2 days ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
J3 open for naturalization &nbsp;

J3 open for naturalization  

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
Phoenix Super LPG Fuel Masters import Johnathan Williams is ready to suit up for Gilas as a naturalized player if the opportunity...
Sports
fbtw

Lions, Pirates clash in KO tiff

By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Jacob Cortez and the giant-slaying San Beda Red Lions aim to extend their domination of the Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates as the two collide one last time for a spot in the NCAA Season 99 finals.
Sports
fbtw
Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors

Luisita, Southwoods get job done in Fil-Am seniors

14 hours ago
Luisita produced another 114 points at the short but tricky Baguio Country Club course to cruise to a 19-point win and dethrone...
Sports
fbtw

Ababa, Uy OOM winners in pro tour

14 hours ago
Local golf continued its upward trajectory in post-pandemic, seamlessly transitioning from last year with a flourish of 10 tournaments in both the Philippine Golf Tour and the Ladies PGT.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LeBron James manager Maverick Carter used illegal bookmaker &ndash; report

LeBron James manager Maverick Carter used illegal bookmaker – report

3 hours ago
Maverick Carter, the manager and business partner of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, told federal investigators...
Sports
fbtw
Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' at Euro 2024

Hosts Germany look to legacy of 2006 'fairytale' at Euro 2024

3 hours ago
Struggling on the field, Germany has declared their readiness for Euro 2024, with the hosts proudly reliant on the infrastructure...
Sports
fbtw

Magic notch eighth win in row

14 hours ago
German forward Franz Wagner’s 31-point performance sparked Orlando to an eighth consecutive victory on Wednesday, ripping Washington 139-120 to move one game behind NBA overall leader Boston.
Sports
fbtw

DLS’ Estudyante Esports gathering steam

By John Bryan Ulanday | 14 hours ago
Dark League Studios doubled down on its noble Esports movement by partnering with academic institutions in a breakthrough Estudyante Esports program with Honda Philippines.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with