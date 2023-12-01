Nueva Ecija hosts Davao Occidental as Pilipinas Super League heads out of town

Games Saturday

(Nueva Ecija Coliseum)

6 p.m. — Kyusi Pablo Escobets vs Quezon Titans

8 p.m. — Davao Occidental Tigers vs Nueva Ecija Capitals

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a festive atmosphere in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup, which holds its first out-of-town game for the first time this season on Saturday as Nueva Ecija plays host against Davao Occidental in the main game of the scheduled double-header at Nueva Ecija Coliseum.

The Capitals and the Tigers clash in the main game at 8 p.m. right before the match between Kyusi Pablo Escobets against the Quezon Titans at 6 p.m.

Nueva Ecija posted two quick wins in the tournament, more than a week since being dethroned as champion of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

There’s no other fitting way for the Capitals to reward their local folks celebrating the town fiesta with another win in this tournament presented by Dumper Party List and CPrime in cooperation with Winzir.

Games of the PSL President’s Cup will be shown on IBC-13 and FiberTV with BlastTV and BolaTV serving as streaming partners.

The Capitals and the Tigers were coming off contrasting fates.

Nueva Ecija edged Alpha Omega, 81-77, for its second straight win in this tournament also supported by KalosPh, the official outfitter of the PSL President’s Cup, MDC Sports, Finn Cotton, Don Benitos, ‘Ang Pambansang Cassava’ and Converge FiberXers.

Davao Occidental, on the other hand, absorbed a sound 68-90 beat down at the hands of the Titans in a game where the Tigers lost former Philippine Basketball Association guard Kurt Lojera, who suffered a lacerated upper lip that had to be stitched out.

Expect fireworks when Nueva Ecija and Davao Occi takes center stage.

For the Titans, their solid game against the Tigers where seven players ended up in double figures is one way of serving notice of their title aspirations.