Cool Smashers relish chance for sweep in PVL elims

Tots Carlos (right) and the Creamline Cool Smashers continue to dominate in the PVL.

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers are eager to finish the long-winding elimination round of the PVL 2nd All-Filipino Conference the same way they started it — with a resounding victory.

Though already assured of a semifinals spot with their pristine 10-0 record with one game remaining before the playoffs, the mindset hasn’t changed for the defending champions.

Even with a retooled lineup after the departures of both Celine Domingo and Jia De Guzman, Creamline hardly showed any rust as they continued to dominate the field.

Still, ace hitter Tots Carlos says that they approach every game with the same goal in mind: to come away with the win.

“Kami naman, every game, importante naman yun. Siyempre, goal namin, manalo every game, mag-top 1 and hindi naman naming control kung sino ang makakalaro namin,” said Carlos after their victory over the Akari Chargers on Thursday.

“Like what I said kanina, mga nagkakaroon ng iba't-ibang sitwasyon heading to the semifinals.” she added.

Though the only remaining undefeated team in the conference, Creamline is still not yet assured of the top seed — with sister team Choco Mucho still looming closely in the standings.

But with a chance to go all the way with an 11-game sweep, Carlos and the rest of the Cool Smashers aren’t about to let their guard down.

Head coach Sherwin Meneses, in particular, was adamant that his team will approach their final game — against also-ran Galleries Tower on Tuesday — with the same rigor as always.

This is especially considering that the High Risers are coming from their first-ever win in the PVL.

“Paghahandaan pa rin namin kasi last game na rin naman yan. Yung team namin papasok na sa semifinals. Hopefully, makalaro rin kaming lahat,” said Meneses.

“Maganda rin ang ilaro ng lahat ng players. So, magre-ready pa rin kami. Yun ang ano sa amin, kahit kalaban namin yung nasa baba. Same lang ang preparations.”