Three Philippines pairs miss BPT proper

The Philippine Star
December 1, 2023 | 12:00am
Three Philippines pairs miss BPT proper
The Philippines’ Sofiah Pagara (2) and Khylem Progella in action during the qualifiers.
MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bets stood their ground against top-ranked opponents but fell short down the wire in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Challenge qualifiers yesterday at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts in Santa Rosa City.

Anthony Arbasto and Alche Gupiteo duked it out against world No. 157 Yusuke Ishijima and Takumi Takahashi of Japan before running out of steam in the third set of the men’s qualification for a gritty 18-21, 21-19, 11-15 defeat.

The Philippine tandem held its own in the three close sets highlighted by a thrilling 21-19 win in the second frame of the biggest beach volleyball event ever hosted by the country behind the leadership of Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara.

Two more Filipino duos fell in the opener of the elite four-day tournament organized by the Volleyball World, but not without a fight under the scorching heat.

National team first-timers Sofiah Pagara and Khylem Progella did not shy away from the challenge despite an 18-21, 16-21 defeat against world No. 47 Zhu Lingdi and Shuting Cao of China, in the women’s qualification.

The veteran pair of James Buytrago and Rancel Varga also succumbed to world No. 85 Issa Batrane and Frederick Bialokoz of England, 11-21, 12-21, in the men’s division.

The Philippines though is still in play with Jen Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez in women’s as well as Ran Abdilla and Jaron Requinton in men’s already through to the 24-team main draw of the world tiff supported Ayala Land, Mikasa, Senoh, Philippine Sports Commission, Pinay In Action and Smart as gold sponsors and PLDT, Gatorade, Maynilad, Rebisco, Ayala Malls, Department of Tourism, CBPI, Club Laiya, Foton as bronze sponsors.

Brazilian Jao Luciano Kiodai mentors the Filipino spikers in their battle against the sand giants, composed of top-ranked players, Olympians and world champions from over 30 countries.

