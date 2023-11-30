^

Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 3:38pm
Swimmer Kayla Sanchez allowed to represent Philippines in 2024 Olympics
Kayla Sanchez
MANILA, Philippines – Olympic swimming medalist Kayla Sanchez can now compete in next year’s Paris Olympics under the Philippine flag.

It came to fruition after the 22-year Filipino-Canadian got an exemption from the International Olympic Committee even though she hasn’t fully completed the requisite three-year period for her to complete her transfer from Canada to the Philippines.

Sanchez, an Olympic relay medalist who was born in Singapore to Filipino parents before migrating to Canada, decided last year to represent the country through the prodding of Philippine Swimming Inc. president Lani Velasco.

Of course, Sanchez would still need to qualify or get the nod of the national swim association as its representative via universality for her to see action in the quadrennial event.

“In view of the Olympic Charter, in particular paragraph 2 of the by-law to Rule 41, the IOC Executive Board decided to consent to your request for exemption from the three-year waiting period and thus to confirm the eligibility (from a nationality perspective) of Ms Kayla Sanchez to represent the Philippines at the Olympic Games 2024, subject to qualification,” said James Macleod, National Relations and Olympic Solidarity director, in a letter to Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino.

