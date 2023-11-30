^

Pilipinas Super League: Titans, Warriors book wins

Philstar.com
November 30, 2023 | 3:26pm
Pilipinas Super League: Titans, Warriors book wins
Kenji Roman of JT Bulacan is hounded by Novaliches defenders.
MANILA, Philippines – Quezon and Novaliches carved out contrasting victories in the Pilipinas Super League President’s Cup late Wednesday night at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan. 

The Titans ruled the hard court by demolishing Davao Occidental, 90-68, as seven players scored in double figures.

Domark Matillano tallied 13 points, Robin Rono scattered 12, JK Casino chipped in 11 and Rodel Gravera, Christopher Lagrama, Robert Minerva and Ximone Sandagon, each poured in 10 markers for the Titans, who drew 44 points from players coming off the bench, 33 more than their rivals. 

Quezon also outrebounded Davao Occidental, 48-37.

Deo Timajo had a near perfect game as he steered Novaliches to a thrilling 69-65 win over JT Bulacan Taipan.

Timajo hit 6-of-7 shots from the field while also pulling down five boards.

Jason Strait and Jeff Comia combined for 28 points as the Warriors outplayed their rivals on points inside the paint, 34-22.

Itchie Altamirano paced Bulacan with 16 markers.

