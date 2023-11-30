Can't get enough of UAAP and NBA hoops action? Pilipinas Live got you covered

UP's Sean Torculas and Ben Phillips of La Salle battle for the ball in Game 1 of the UAAP finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino hoop junkies will never get enough of their local and international basketball fix.

In the Philippines, the UAAP shares the spotlight with other top leagues with the ongoing Season 86 men’s and women’s finals. For the rest of the world, the planet’s premier pro league has gone full blast in its first NBA In-Season Tournament.

Fans’ cravings for nonstop basketball action are easily met by Pilipinas Live, Cignal’s streaming app, which, for instance, continues to air the first-ever finals showdown between the University of the Philippines and De La Salle University.

The Fighting Maroons drew first blood with a 97-67 rout of the Green Archers in Game 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena Wednesday. The highly anticipated second game in the thrilling three-game series is set at 4 p.m. on Sunday December 3.

Whether the Diliman-based cagers wrap things up and bag their fourth championship or their Taft-based counterparts force a deciding Game 3 remains to be seen.

Additionally, Pilipinas Live will also showcase the UAAP women's basketball finals live on December 4 at 12 p.m., with the National University Lady Bulldogs shooting for a jaw-dropping eighth consecutive against the University of Santo Tomas Tigresses.

Meanwhile, Pilipinas Live also takes pride as the only OTT platform in the Philippines to stream various major sports tournaments worldwide, including the NBA.

The elimination round of the NBA In-Season Tournament has concluded and the stage is now set for the quarterfinals. The Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, Boston Celtics, and New York Knicks are the four teams representing the East; while the Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns will battle it out in the West.

One of these eight teams will be crowned the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Champions in Las Vegas.

Fans can watch the games on Pilipinas Live for the remaining stages of the In-Season Tournament, all the way to the championship match on December 10 (Manila time).

According to Cignal, new Pilipinas Live subscribers can enjoy a seven-day free trial, enabling them access to the live coverage of games as well as other exclusive features such as multi-cam view and various interactive options.

Fans can easily download the Pilipinas Live app via the App Store & Google Play Store or visit https://www.pilipinaslive.com/ to create an account.