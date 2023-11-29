^

Beermen weather Mamuyac, winless Rain or Shine

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 10:31pm
Beermen weather Mamuyac, winless Rain or Shine
San Miguel's Ivan Aska (42) had 28 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Beermen.
PBA Images

MANILA, Philippines -- San Miguel spoiled the career game of Gian Mamuyac as the Beermen dealt the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters their fifth straight loss, 115-110, in the PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Mamuyac waxed hot for 33 points in the game, but it was not enough to give Rain or Shine its first win in the PBA Season 48 commissioner's cup.

A pair of free throws by Jhonard Clarito tied the game up at 108 with 56 seconds remaining in the game.

On the other end, however, Marcio Lassiter hit a dagger 3-pointer plus the foul to grab an 111-108 lead with 43 seconds left.

While Lassiter missed the bonus free throw, Rain or Shine could not capitalize as rookie Adrian Nocum missed a driving layup.

Beau Belga secured the rebound and passed it to Clarito, who then drove to the basket.

Clarito, however, hesitated and passed the ball out for the constly turnover.

A split from the line by Chris Ross with 13 seconds remaining gave the Beermen an 112-108 cushion.

Nocum missed another layup on the other end, and a pair of free throws by Ross shut the door on any hopes of a Rain or Shine comeback.

The Beermen came from an early 13-point deficit, 14-27, in the first quarter.

San Miguel was able to inch closer and tie the game at 53 at the half.

Ivan Aska had 28 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks for the Beermen.

Lassiter followed with 23 points.

Following Mamuyac in scoring was Rey Nambatac, who had 16 points off the bench. The debuting import Demetrius Treadwell only had eight points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and a steal.

San Miguel is now holding a 3-1 win-loss slate.

