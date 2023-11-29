^

Maroons quickly move on from Game 1 win vs Archers

Ralph Edwin Villanueva - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 9:46pm
UP Fighting Maroon Harold Alarcon had 21 points Wednesday night against the La Salle Green Archers.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines -- "Fight's not over."

Despite winning Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 finals in dominating fashion against LA Salle Wednesday, the UP Fighting Maroons are now focusing on the next game Sunday as they try to close out the series.

Another win would give UP its second championship in three UAAP seasons.

Harold Alarcon, who tied his season high of 21 points Wednesday night, stressed that the job is still not finished.

“What I can say is that we cannot rejoice just yet. The fight is not yet over,” Alarcon, who shot 6-of-9 from the field and 8-of-9 from the free throw line, told reporters in Filipino.

“After this, we need to focus on the next game,” he added.

Presumptive Rookie of the Year Francis Lopez, who had a double-double of 15 points and 11 boards in his first UAAP Finals game, echoed his teammates sentiment.

“You know, our mindset is it’s just another game. We were just happy that we got the win. We really fought hard for this one, you know, we’ve been practicing for so long,” Lopez told reporters after the game.

“We’re glad that we got the outcome that we want. Like I said before, our mission is to get two wins. Now, we got the first win and we got one more win we need,” he added.

In the past two UAAP finals, the Maroons took both Game 1s against the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

In Season 84, they were able to take home the championship in Game 3, while Ateneo dealt them a gentleman's sweep the following season.

