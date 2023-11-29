UAAP nixes group stunts anew for Season 86 cheerdance tilt

Coaches and team captains of UAAP cheerdance teams pose for posterity during Wednesday's press conference.

MANILA, Philippines – There will still be no group stunts for the UAAP Season 86 cheerdance competition on Saturday, December 2, at the Mall of Asia Arena, the UAAP said Wednesday.

Gilda Kamus, the special events committee chairman and UST board of managing directors, said the league came up with the decision for safety reasons.

“There will be no group stunts this season. We want to protect the safety of the kids,” Kamus said in a mix of English and Filipino during Wednesday’s press conference.

“Cheerdance itself is already taxing,” she added.

From 2020, group stunts have been put on hold due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The NU pep squad will be defending its championship in Saturday’s event.

Season 86 president Rodrigo Roque said that they are mulling to extend the competition beyond cheerdance.

“We have talks with the board of managing directors that after the cheerdance competition, we’re gonna have the cheerleading competition, different from the cheerdance competition,” Roque said.

For this weekend’s competition, there will be some changes in the rules.



Bianca Valencia, the competition’s head judge, said that the timer will only start once the last competitor steps on the floor.

The timer will also stop once they hit their last pose.

“We also want to give them some time to step down from their stunts safely before they exit the stage so they will not rush,” Valencia said.

Kamus echoed Valencia’s statement, saying the improvements are for the welfare of the dancers.

“It will be another season, another drama, another action and again good and wonderful memories for the performers,” she added.