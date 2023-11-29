^

Tigresses hold off Lady Bulldogs in historic win, near UAAP title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 29, 2023 | 4:04pm
Tigresses hold off Lady Bulldogs in historic win, near UAAP title
UST's Tantoy Ferrer threads the NU defense.
UAAP Media Bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The UST Growling Tigresses staved off the eight-peat-seeking NU Lady Bulldogs in a streak-busting 76-72 win in Game 1 of the UAAP Season 86 women’s basketball finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Wednesday.

After previously losing their last 20 games against NU, Haydee Ong’s wards came out with the breakthrough at the best time.

Rocel Dionisio provided the key basket which pushed UST’s lead to four, 75-71, with 54.6 ticks left in the ball game.

Defensive stops proved crucial for the Tigresses as they denied NU of any more field goals while only allowing a point until the final buzzer — off of an Angel Surada split at the line.

Five different Tigresses finished in double-digit scoring led by Kent Pastrana’s 15 points. Tacky Tacatac provided the offensive power in the fourth quarter as she made 11 of her 15 markers in the final period.

Player of the Game Tantoy Ferrer had a double-double of 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead Ong’s cavalry.

The win proved to be a personal victory for Ong as well as she has unable to lead UST past NU under her tenure until today.

“I’m so happy of course that finally, meron kaming panalo against NU, which is most important because this is the championship series. So thank you sa mga girls, they really worked hard for this — the whole team.” said Ong after the game. 

“Until the last second, na pwedeng humabol yung NU they kept their composure and di na nangyari yung last time, what happened and I’m just so happy.”

Camille Clarin paced NU in their first finals loss since 2013. She finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

UST will seek a close out while NU tries to stay alive when Game Two tips off on Sunday, December 3, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

BASKETBALL

LADY BULLDOGS

NU

TIGRESSES

UAAP

UST
