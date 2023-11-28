^

Sports

Cardinals take Blazers out to enter NCAA Season 99 finals

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 28, 2023 | 5:57pm
Cardinals take Blazers out to enter NCAA Season 99 finals
Clint Esamis (No. 0) and the Mapua Cardinals are bound for the finals.
NCAA / GMA

MANILA, Philippines – When Clint Escamis reunited with best friend Paolo Hernandez and their high school coach Randy Alcantara at Mapua a year ago, their one mission was to replicate their championship runs with the Red Robins years back.

Now they’re two games away from accomplishing it.

Running wild just like old times, Hernandez and Escamis willed Mapua to a 78-67 victory over College of St. Benilde at the Mall of Asia Arena Tuesday and into the NCAA Season 99 finals, where they have a shot at snaring the school’s first title in more than three decades.

After an elimination round struggle, Hernandez’s guns finally went clicking and fired a game-high 22 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter. For his part, Escamis, who will win the MVP plum, scattered 21 in powering Mapua to its second finals appearance in the last three years.

“Day one pa lang palagi kami nag pupush ni Pao (Hernandez) kahit beginning of the preseason, nag uunahan kami sa ensayo, at lagi ko inaaya siya in doing extra work,” said Escamis, who had a brief and forgettable stint with the University of the East in the UAAP before rejoining his high school alma mater.

And Alcantara was just thankful the prodigal son returned.

“Nag usap kami ni Clint, kung babalik siya kailangan meron mission, goal kami,” said Alcantara. “Nakita naman natin nabago at mas lalo tumaas energy namin, game-changer siya, dumami leader like Boni (team captain Warren Bonifacio) and Paolo.”

Escamis’ return has reenergized a team lacking of that spark plug while rebuilding the same group that won Mapua two NCAA juniors’ crowns.

The Cardinals also moved on the verge of ending an excruciating 32-year wait for a championship the school last claimed in 1991.

It also gave Alcantara a chance to add another accomplishment to his already decorated resume being a four-time NCAA champion — two as a player and the other two as a high school mentor.

“With Clint and Boni, we’ll do our best makuha this season, tagal na nag-aasam Mapua lalo na si coach Randy na kulang na lang ang seniors championship,” said Hernandez, who never left Alcantara’s side when, as an unknown back then, he was recruited to play for the Red Robins.

“Madami games na ako nag struggle, pero tiwala andoon pa din. I’m just doing my best to return that trust sa coaching staff, kay coach Randy grabe tiwala sa akin,” he added.

The scores:

Mapua 78 – Hernandez 22, Escamis 21, Cuenco 10, Bonifacio 9, Soriano 6, Rodillo 4, Recto 3, Asuncion 3, Igliane 0, Fornis 0, Dalisay 0

CSB 67 – Oczon 17, Corteza 14, Carlos 10, Gozum 9, Sangco 5, Mara 5, Turco 3, Arciaga 2, Marcos 2, Nayve 0, Cajucom 0, Marasigan 0, Davis 0

Quarterscores: 14-18; 34-37; 56-55; 78-67

vuukle comment

BASKETBALL

CARDINALS

MAPUA

NCAA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

La Salle fetes UAAP champion cagers in ring ceremony

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 21 hours ago
Five previous championship teams of the La Salle Green Archers were honored with championship rings Monday night at the La...
Sports
fbtw
Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salle&rsquo;s 'winning tradition'

Pumaren pays homage to his UAAP champion teams for starting La Salle’s 'winning tradition'

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 9 hours ago
The four-peat winning La Salle Green Archers redefined the term “angas” (confidence) in the court, former head...
Sports
fbtw
Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

Cool Smashers, Crossovers clash potential PVL finals preview

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Creamline shoots to close in on an elimination-round sweep while Chery Tiggo aims to avert it as the two collide Tuesday in...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo's Al Nassr reach Asian Champions League last 16 with Persepolis draw

Ronaldo's Al Nassr reach Asian Champions League last 16 with Persepolis draw

9 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr booked their place in the Asian Champions League knockout stages on Monday with a 0-0 draw at...
Sports
fbtw
Young athletes&rsquo; time to shine in Siklab Awards

Young athletes’ time to shine in Siklab Awards

18 hours ago
The future heroes of Philippine sports will be honored during the third Siklab Youth Sports Awards on Dec. 4 at the Market!...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

Filipino-Ivorian fencer hopes she'll be the last athlete to switch nationalities

4 hours ago
Filipino-Ivorian fencer Maxine Esteban said she looks forward to the day that no national athlete hoping to bring honor to...
Sports
fbtw
Embiid posts triple-double as 76ers wallop Lakers

Embiid posts triple-double as 76ers wallop Lakers

4 hours ago
Joel Embiid delivered his sixth NBA career triple-double on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 11...
Sports
fbtw
Filipino instructor wins Asia fitness tilt

Filipino instructor wins Asia fitness tilt

8 hours ago
Fitness instructor Ely Quirino Jr. of the Philippines showed his Asian counterparts how competitive Filipinos are by ruling...
Sports
fbtw
Winless Painters acquire new import

Winless Painters acquire new import

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 8 hours ago
The struggling Rain or Shine Elasto Painters have tapped a new import for the ongoing PBA Commissioner’s Cup in Demetrius...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with